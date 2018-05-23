TripAdvisor names the USA's best landmarks for 2018 1. Alcatraz Island, San Francisco: “The Rock” operated as a federal prison from 1934-1963, housed infamous inmates such as Al Capone and Whitey Bulger and inspired numerous novels and films. Today, travelers can take remarkable tours offering historical insights including a first-hand look at the prison cells and grounds. “A visit to Alcatraz is a must when visiting San Francisco. For the history of the prison and famous escapes, of course, but also for the island itself and its beautiful gardens and view on the city,” noted a TripAdvisor reviewer. TripAdvisor has also identified highly rated tours, for Alcatraz it's Jail and Sail: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductReview-g60713-d11447772-Jail_and_Sail_Alcatraz_Tour_and_Twilight_Bay_Cruise-San_Francisco_California.html 01 / 25 1. Alcatraz Island, San Francisco: “The Rock” operated as a federal prison from 1934-1963, housed infamous inmates such as Al Capone and Whitey Bulger and inspired numerous novels and films. Today, travelers can take remarkable tours offering historical insights including a first-hand look at the prison cells and grounds. “A visit to Alcatraz is a must when visiting San Francisco. For the history of the prison and famous escapes, of course, but also for the island itself and its beautiful gardens and view on the city,” noted a TripAdvisor reviewer. TripAdvisor has also identified highly rated tours, for Alcatraz it's Jail and Sail: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductReview-g60713-d11447772-Jail_and_Sail_Alcatraz_Tour_and_Twilight_Bay_Cruise-San_Francisco_California.html 01 / 25

Is the Taj Mahal worth a visit? How about the Statue of Liberty? Travelers who leave reviews on on TripAdvisor have strong opinions on the best destinations and attractions, and the site compiled them for its annual Travelers Choice awards.

Angkor Wat, the ancient complex in Cambodia, was recognized as the world's best landmark for the second straight year. Alcatraz Island was tops in the USA, and No. 8 in the world rankings. See the slideshow above for the top 25 travel attractions in the USA.

