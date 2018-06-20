Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski cynically dismissed concerns about reports that a migrant girl with Down syndrome had been separated from her mother at the southwest U.S. border as a result of the White House's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy.

"Womp, womp," Lewandowski said to fellow panelist Zac Petkanas during an appearance on Fox News Tuesday night after Petkanas, a Democratic strategist, said he had read about a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome "who was taken from her mother and put in a cage."

"Did you say 'womp, womp' to a 10-year-old with Down syndrome being separated from her mother?" a shocked Petkanas asked. "How dare you."

"What I said is you can pick anything you want to, but the bottom line is very clear: when you cross the border illegally you have given up the rights of that country," Lewandowski said. "When you cross the border illegally, when you commit a crime, you are taken away from your family because that's how this country works."

Sociopath Corey Lewandowski responds "Womp Womp" to story of a Down Syndrome child being taken for her mother. pic.twitter.com/Jv9YBmmuxB — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 20, 2018

Lewandowski, who served as Trump's campaign manager for a year and a half, recently joined Vice President Mike Pence's political action committee.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com