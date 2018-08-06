Authorities say a 12-foot, 6-inch alligator attacked and killed a woman who was walking her dogs in Davie, Florida, on Friday.

Search teams found the body of the victim just before 10 p.m. on Friday, according to a Saturday release from the Florida's Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission. The incident occurred at the Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park lake in Davie.

A FWC statement identified the woman as Shizuka Matsuki, 47, of Plantation, Fla.

On Friday, a witness told authorities he saw the woman walking two dogs and then noticed the dogs barking near the water, but he did not see the woman again, said Davie Police Detective Viviana Gallinal.

“Her dogs won’t leave the pond,” Davie Police Maj. Dale Engle told the SunSentinel Friday morning as the search began. “One of her dogs got bit by the gator.”

Rob Klepper, FWC public information coordinator, confirmed to USA TODAY that the dogs remained near the scene as the search began and that one was injured.

June 6: Gator pesters Florida neighborhood, head-butts trapper, makes last-ditch effort to escape

June 5: Elk kicks Texas woman in the head in 2nd Yellowstone attack in 3 days

A couple looks out from a pontoon boat on one of the lakes at Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Davie, Fla. Authorities captured an alligator in a Florida pond after a witness' report led police to believe the animal may have dragged a woman into the water. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee, AP

The park is near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, a major Miami-area tourist and entertainment attraction.

Authorities closed the park Friday, but passers-by said they were not surprised to hear about an alligator lurking in the water.

June 7: Bison gores woman who got too close at Yellowstone

"Any body of water in Florida, you've got to know at some point or another there's an alligator," said Heather Porrata, who lives nearby.



Fatal attacks on humans remain rare, however. According to the wildlife commission, the likelihood of a Florida resident being seriously injured during an unprovoked alligator incident in Florida is roughly only one in 3.2 million.

From 1948 to 2017, the commission has documented 401 people bitten by alligators, including 24 fatalities. The most recent death occurred in 2016, when a 2-year-old boy playing near the water's edge at a Walt Disney World resort was killed.



Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com