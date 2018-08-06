An Indianapolis woman reacted quickly to save a 3-year-old boy in danger of drowning in a pool, only to find that his pregnant mother also needed her help.

Apartment manager Jennifer Potter was riding by the pool in a golf cart on Wednesday, when she saw a small child in the deep end, local TV station WTHR reports.

She jumped in the pool to help.

But when she reached the child she saw more: The boy's pregnant mother was submerged under him. The mother had jumped into the pool earlier to try and save her son, according to WXIN.

Potter worked with coworkers to pull the woman and the child from the pool.

"I don't know how I did it," she told WTHR. "I just reacted and would hope anyone else would do the same as I did."

The station reports that first responders who arrived to the scene on the city's south sidecredited her with saving three lives: The boy, his mother and her unborn baby.

