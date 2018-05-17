An officer with drugs collected after police say a woman with the narcotics in suitcases stopped to ask a deputy for directions.

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office image

Authorities say a West Virginia woman with an open container of alcohol in her vehicle and suitcases of drugs stopped to ask directions from a sheriff's deputy and ended up arrested, authorities say.

Lisa M. Polk, 56, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, was driving in Loudoun County in northern Virginia on March 22 when she came upon deputies conducting traffic control in the area of a downed utility line, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

While she was asking for directions, a deputy concluded that she might be under the influence of alcohol, and found the open container, police said. A search of the vehicle turned up multiple suitcases with individually wrapped marijuana, cash, THC oil, packaging materials, anti-scent bags, rolling papers and other drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.

In all, the search found about 6 pounds of marijuana, more than $1,500 in cash and 200 grams of THC oil, the sheriff's office said.

Polk was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and public intoxication. She was released on a secured bond.

