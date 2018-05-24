This June 20, 2014 file photo taken by an automatic trail camera provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows an adult female grizzly bear in the Cabinet Mountains, part of the Rocky Mountains, located in northwestern Montana. A government wildlife worker is recovering from a surprise bear attack in the remote Montana mountain range. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service field assistant Amber Kornak was attacked from behind while she was working near a stream in the Cabinet Mountains on May 17, 2018.

Amber Kornak started her dream job two weeks ago.

She is a grizzly bear wildlife technician for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service who works out of the remote Cabinet Mountains in Montana.

But her dream turned into a nightmare on May 17 when she was mauled by a bear while working alone.

With a fractured skull and other serious injuries, Kornak had to hike 2 miles to find help.

One of her first projects was to collect grizzly bear hair samples from objects the animals rub against. The plan was to analyze the DNA. Family members called it her lifetime career goal.

"She's obviously passionate about all wildlife, but her dream and her primary focus was to work with grizzly bears," her friend Jenna Hemer wrote on a GoFundMe page.

While collecting samples near a stream, a bear mauled Kornak from behind.

The powerful animal tore into her skull. She suffered two fractures and severe lacerations on her head, neck, and back, according to a GoFundMe page.

Amber Kornak was mauled by a grizzly bear while working her 'dream job' in the Cabinet Mountains in Montana. She had to walk two miles with a fractured skull to find help after fighting off the bear.

Kornak’s survival instincts kicked in.

She was able to reach for a can of bear spray to fight off her attacker.

But, her fight to survive was far from over.

“Somehow (Kornak) managed to stay calm and hike 2 miles from the site of the attack to her work vehicle where she then drove to find help,” Hemer wrote.

Road to recovery

Kornak was eventually flown to Kalispell Regional Medical Center after someone called 911.

She had to undergo a four-hour surgery to “remove bone fragments and clean wounds to her brain,” Hemer wrote.

Kornak had metal plates and screws placed on her skull, the GoFundMe page reports. Doctors also temporarily placed drains in her brain to relieve brain swelling.

She is now in stable condition, according to the latest update.

“Anyone who knows Amber knows that she is fierce, and will fight like hell to recover as quickly as possible,” Hemer wrote on the GoFundMe page. So far, her family and friends have raised over $35,000.

‘Bear aware’

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials opened an investigation into the attack Friday, according to a statement.

It is not clear which type of bear is responsible for the attack.

Kornak followed proper protocol while working in grizzly bear country, agency spokeswoman Jennifer Strickland said.

The Cabinet Mountains are home to about 50 grizzlies, which are protected under federal law as a threatened species in the region.

They advise everyone to be ‘bear aware’ with these tips to stay safe:

• Carry and know how to use bear pepper spray for emergencies.

• Travel in groups of three or more people whenever possible and plan to be out in the daylight hours.

• Watch for signs of bears, such as bear scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses.

• Make your presence known by talking, singing, carrying a bell, or other means, especially when near streams or in thick forest where visibility is low. This can be the key to avoiding encounters. Most bears will avoid humans when they know humans are present.

• Use caution in areas like berry patches where bears.

• Don't approach a bear; respect their space and move off.

Contributing: The Associated Press

