Denise Williams, 48, of Tallahassee, was arrested May 8, 2018, charged in connection with the death of her husband more than 17 years ago.

Leon County (Fla.) Detention Center

TALLAHASSEE — A woman and her now-former second husband conspired for nearly nine months to kill her first husband, and for more than 17 years everybody thought Mike Williams had drowned on a solo duck-hunting trip, according to a grand jury indictment.

His body wasn't found in the months after what was purported to be a terrible accident. Maybe alligators ate it.

Instead, Brian Winchester shot his best friend Dec. 16, 2000, on Lake Seminole, about 40 miles northwest of Tallahassee, as put forth in the Leon County grand jury indictment released Tuesday.

Denise Williams, Mike Williams' wife and now widow, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in her office at Florida State University, charged with with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and accessory after the fact. In its indictment, the grand jury said it considered her primarily responsible for the death of her high school sweetheart and father of their daughter — that she hatched the murder plot leading to his death the day before their sixth anniversary.

"My client had absolutely nothing to do with Mike Williams' disappearance and had absolutely nothing to do with any of the crimes that Brian Winchester committed," Denise Williams' lawyer, Ethan Way, said in court Wednesday. "We will fight this until the end."

Denise Williams, 48, did benefit financially from her 31-year-old husband's disappearance, persuading a judge to declare him accidentally dead fewer than six months after he went missing. That allowed her to collect more than $2 million in life insurance.

Winchester, who was married at the time, wrote one of Mike Williams' two policies six months before Mike Williams was killed. Winchester divorced his first wife in 2003.

Mike Williams, shown in the photo his mother used most often to make certain that the public didn't forget his death.

Courtesy of Cheryl Williams

The Florida Division of Investigative and Forensic Sciences is launching an investigation into potential life-insurance fraud, Jimmy Patronis, the state's chief financial officer, said Wednesday.

In 2005, Denise Williams and Winchester were married. He is serving a 20-year prison sentence for kidnapping Denise Williams at gunpoint Aug. 5, 2016; she had filed for divorce the year before, and her petition was granted May 4, 2017.

Winchester has not been indicted, charged or arrested in connection with Mike Williams’ murder.

Winchester's lawyer, Tim Jansen, contends that his client kidnapped Denise Williams out of desperation that she would tell investigators what really happened to Mike Williams. A day after Winchester was sentenced Dec. 19 last year, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced that Mike Williams' body had been found and he had been murdered.

Jansen said he does not anticipate Winchester will be charged in Mike Williams’ murder, but if given immunity and subpoenaed, his client will testify truthfully.

"It is fiction. I mean it’s just made up," Way told the Tallahassee Democrat. "It’s Brian Winchester making up a story to try to either reduce his 20-year sentence or avoid getting even more time.”

Charging any other suspects “depends on where the evidence and the investigation goes,” State Attorney Jack Campbell said.

Judge Nina Ashenafi Richardson of Leon County Court opted Wednesday to keep Williams in the Leon County Detention Center without bail. Way has filed a motion seeking bail that will be heard later this month.

Contributing: Jeff Burlew, Tallahassee Democrat. Follow Jennifer Portman on Twitter: @jmportman

Mike Williams: The people and places connected to his disappearance

Timeline of the Mike Williams case

• 3 a.m. Dec. 16, 2000. Warren Merrell, the father of Denise Williams, reports Mike Williams missing to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission dispatcher in Panama City, Fla., after the man failed to return home from duck hunting on Lake Seminole, about 40 miles northwest of Tallahassee.

• 2:30 a.m. Dec. 17, 2000. Merrell and Brian Winchester, Mike Williams' best friend, find Mike Williams' empty boat on the shore of the lake after conservation officers fail to find any sign of the missing man via helicopter and on foot. His body remains missing.

• Feb. 11, 2001. After 44 days, search efforts are discontinued.

• June 29, 2001. A Leon County judge declares Mike Williams presumed dead by accidental drowning, allowing Denise Williams to collect on life insurance policies totaling more than $2 million.

• March 26, 2003. Brian Winchester and his wife of nine years, Katherine, divorce.

• 2004. Mike Williams' mother, Cheryl Williams, asks state and local law enforcement to open an investigation into her son's disappearance.

• Dec. 3, 2005. Denise Williams and Brian Winchester marry.

• May 7, 2006. Cheryl Williams takes out an advertisement in the Tallahassee Democrat asking for the community's help in finding her son.

• August 2007. Lake Seminole searched again in area were Mike Williams was thought to have disappeared. Nothing is found.

• January 2008. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement assumes the lead role in the case, now considered to be foul play.

• November 2012. Denise Williams and Brian Winchester separate.

• Aug. 7, 2015. Denise Williams file for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

• Aug. 5, 2016. Brian Winchester hides in his estranged wife's car and kidnaps her at gunpoint.

• Aug. 10, 2016. Judge denies bail for Brian Winchester after his estranged wife says she fears he will kill her or harm the daughter that she and Mike Williams had together.

• May 4, 2017. Denise Williams' and Brian Winchester's divorce is final.

• Dec. 19, 2017. Brian Winchester is sentenced to 20 years in prison.

• Dec. 20, 2017. Mike Williams' remains are found, not in Lake Seminole but northern Leon County.

• May 8, 2018. Denise Williams is indicted in connection with Mike Williams' death.

Source: Tallahassee Democrat research

