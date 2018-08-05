Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in 1989's "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure."

Orion Pictures Corp/Courtesy Everett Collection, ©Orion Pictures Corp/Courtesy Everett Collection

Yes way! Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are finally, officially putting the Bill & Ted band back together.

After years of delays, Reeves, 53, (Ted "Theodore" Logan ) and Winter, 52, (Bill S. Preston, Esq.) have the greenlight to make Bill & Ted Face the Music — the third film in their metalhead slacker comedy franchise.

"We’re tuning the air guitars. #BT3," Winter wrote on Twitter Tuesday, following a report in The Hollywood Reporter from the Cannes Film Festival where BT3 is being shopped for international markets.

The duo started their time-traveling antics nearly 30 years ago with 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, followed by 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey.

Original screenwriter Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon have written the screenplay for Bill & Ted 3. Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) is confirmed to direct.

We’re tuning the air guitars.🤘🎬 #BT3 — Alex Winter (@alxwinter) May 8, 2018

The film is in pre-production, with no release date announced.

The story springs from the ending of Excellent Adventure, in which futuristic mentor Rufus (George Carlin) predicted the duo would write music that would turn the world into a utopia. (This has not happened yet.)

“You’re told you’re gonna save the world,” Matheson told Entertainment Weekly in March during a reunion interview with Solomon, Reeves and Winter. “And now you’re 50 and you haven’t done it. Now they’re married, and it affects their marriages, and it affects their relationships with their kids, and it affects their everything.”

“There’s certain comparisons,” Winter told the magazine. “A rock band that never goes to the place it thought it was going to get to. Having that moment in their life of going: ‘Do we try to get there, or give up the dream?' ”

Alex Winter (R) and Ramsey Naito, the writers of "Boss Baby," arrive for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018.

ANGELA WEISS, AFP/Getty Images

Bill Sadler will return as Death, along with "a few delicious cameos by people to be named another time," said Solomon.

Reeves told EW he loves the characters and eternal message of Bill & Ted.

“You can’t go wrong with: ‘Be excellent to each other.’ And: ‘Party on!’ he said, adding. "I mean, it might actually be the beginning, one of the first examples of contemporary modern apocalyptic art.”

Righteous words, dude.

