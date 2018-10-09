WASHINGTON – North Korea leader Kim Jong Un has formally asked President Donald Trump for a second meeting, and the White House said it is open to the idea.

The request came in a "very warm, very positive letter" from Kim to Trump, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters. Trump last month canceled a visit to North Korea by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, expressing concern that there had not been enough progress on denuclearization.

Sanders said Trump was pleased with the fact that North Korea's recent military parade did not include displays of nuclear weapons, as it has in the past.

Trump and Kim met June 12 in Singapore, and signed a general agreement in which Kim pledged to denuclearize.

