WASHINGTON – White House counsel Don McGahn, who had extraordinary access to President Donald Trump during some of his most controversial dealings and decisions, will leave his post this fall, the president said Wednesday.

Trump announced McGahn's departure on Twitter hours after a report by Axios broke the news that the lawyer planned to leave.

Trump thanked McGahn for his service and confirmed his counsel would leave in the fall after the Senate hearings on Brett Kavanaugh, the president's pick for the Supreme Court.

"White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court," Trump tweeted. "I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!"

White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

McGahn's lawyer did not immediately return a request for comment.

In announcing the departure, Trump did not name McGahn's successor.

Axios reported McGahn wants Emmet Flood to replace him. Flood represented former President Bill Clinton during his impeachment and was hired by the Trump White House to deal with the Russia investigation. Flood also worked for former President George W. Bush.

The news of McGahn's departure comes less than two weeks after his cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller was publicized. McGahn sat down with Mueller's team for interviews that spanned about 30 hours in total, a person familiar with McGahn’s contact with the special counsel’s office told USA TODAY.

Trump railed against the news media after the scope of McGahn's interviews with federal prosecutors was published. Trump said he wanted McGahn to cooperate with Mueller's team in hopes that the transparency would quicken the pace of the investigation, which has dogged his presidency since it began.

The New York Times reported McGahn took Mueller's team through Trump's comments and actions in some of the most controversial topics that have surrounded the White House.

McGahn reportedly told investigators what he knew about the president's role in the firing of former FBI director James Comey. He also discussed Trump's repeated criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia probe.

Additionally, McGahn talked about his role with the Russia investigation before the president hired outside counsel to deal with the matter, the Times reported.

McGahn reportedly felt the president's willingness for him to cooperate with Mueller could be a trick. He feared the president and his team of lawyers might be setting him up to take the blame for any possible criminal charges that arise.

This was the partially the case during Richard Nixon's presidency. Former White House Counsel John Dean ended up cooperating with investigators, becoming a star witness after fearing Nixon was setting him up to be a scapegoat in the Watergate scandal.

McGahn reportedly threatened to quit when Trump proposed firing Mueller last year. He and others convinced the president that firing Mueller would be a bad idea and eventually Trump pledged to work with the special counsel's office. Officials also told USA TODAY at the time that Trump was well aware of the political fallout from a dismissal of the special counsel.

McGahn and other Trump administration officials also had unsuccessfully sought to persuade Attorney General Jeff Sessions to remain in control of the investigation into Russia's election interference, even as the attorney general faced mounting pressure to recuse himself, two officials familiar with the matter told USA TODAY in January.

