U.S. Open dining beyond the courts in New York
Culinary Backstreets, a food tour company, has published a guide that is available for free at this year's U.S. Open tennis tournament. It highlights restaurants near the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in the New York City borough of Queens. Alley 41 in Flushing serves classic Sichuan cuisine.
Flushing is east of the tennis center. It is home to a lively Chinatown. New York Food Court has more than two dozen vendors. One is Liang Pi Wang, where “cold skin noodles” are dressed with julienned cucumber and drizzled with soy sauce, black vinegar, sesame oil, and chile oil. This is one of Culinary Backstreet's recommendations for dining near the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, where the U.S. Open is being held until Sept. 9.
Many Ecuadoreans have settled in Queens. Cafe Con Leche in Corona feels like a luncheonette. It serves a blue plate special called a chuchucara,that is usually loaded with roast pork, fried sweet plantains and toasted large-kerneled corn. This is one of Culinary Backstreets' picks for dining near the U.S. Open in Queens.
Dumpling Galaxy in Flushing has more than 100 varieties of dumplings. This is one of Culinary Backstreets' picks for dining near the U.S. Open in Queens.
La Roja de Todos in Corona serves Chilean cuisine, such as this empanada de pino with beef, onions, raisins, olives, and hard-boiled egg. This is one of Culinary Backstreets' picks for dining near the U.S. Open in Queens.
The Lemon Ice King of Corona serves more than 30 flavors of ice.This is one of Culinary Backstreets' picks for dining near the U.S. Open in Queens.
Leo's Latticini is also known as Mama’s of Corona. Its signature sandwich is the Italian special loaded with cold cuts, fresh mozzarella, hot and sweet peppers, mushrooms, and oil and vinegar. This is one of Culinary Backstreets' picks for dining near the U.S. Open in Queens.
Park Side Restaurant in Corona is an old-school Italian-American restaurant serving classics such as baked clams, calamari, pasta bolognese, and eggplant parmigiana. Waiters wear tuxedos. This is one of Culinary Backstreets' picks for restaurants near the U.S. Open.
The Coop is a Korean fried chicken spot in Flushing. It is one of Culinary Backstreets' picks for dining spots ear the U.S. Open.
Tortilleria Nixtamal in Corona is known for its tortillas, which are sent to restaurants all over the city. Its tacos are also a draw. This is one of Culinary Backstreets' picks for dining options near the U.S. Open.
The U.S. Open shines a spotlight on New York City each year--and more specifically, on the borough of Queens.

The tournament will run through Sept. 9 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, located in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens.

While the complex turns into a thriving village with several restaurants, bars and food courts, there are plenty of opportunities to venture outside to explore what is considered the most diverse borough in New York City.

Queens has become a popular culinary destination with cuisine from all over the world. The borough encompasses 109 square miles in which 150 different languages are spoken.

One food tour company is trying to get residents and visitors of New York City to explore beyond Manhattan, and for these next two weeks, beyond the U.S. Open courts.  

Culinary Backstreets was founded in Istanbul but has now spread to more than a dozen gastronomic destinations around the world such as Athens, Barcelona, Lisbon, Mexico City, and Shanghai. Last year, it launched in New York City with a Queens culinary walk.

With the backing of the Queens Economic Development Corporation, the company has published the “Beyond the Courts Queens Food Guide.” It is being distributed at the development corporation’s kiosk at the tennis center.

The guide offers 24 options for dining in neighborhoods close to the stadium, including Flushing, Corona, Kew Gardens, Elmhurst, and Jackson Heights.

The cuisines include Chinese, Korean, Southeast Asian, Thai, Latin American, and Italian.

“It includes dining destinations in Flushing, the neighborhood immediately to the east of the tennis center, and home to New York’s most exciting Chinatown,” says Dave Cook, author of the guide. “There are also spots to the west, a quieter area where Spanish is the local lingua franca and many restaurant owners trace their heritage to Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia or elsewhere in Latin America; there’s a stalwart Italian-American pocket, too.”

Cook especially recommends a visit to Tianjin Dumpling House, located on the lower level of Flushing’s Golden Mall. The collection of small businesses is closing for renovations later this year.

“This might be your last best chance to see the mall in its original deliriously unpolished splendor,” Cook says.

