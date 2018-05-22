Weinstein to surrender to NYC authorities

Disgraced studio boss, Harvey Weinstein, is expected to turn himself into the New York Police Department and Manhattan District Attorney's office on Friday. The reports of Weinstein's surrender come nearly eight months after the New York Times exposed three decades of alleged sexual misconduct ranging from molestation to rape brought by more than 85 women. Weinstein is expected to be charged in the case of Lucia Evans, an aspiring actress when she met Weinstein, who said Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Angelina Jolie, a 42-year-old actress, filmmaker and humanitarian, told the New York Times that during the release of 'Playing By Heart,' she rejected advances by Weinstein in a hotel room. She was 23 at the time. "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did," Jolie explained in an email to the newspaper.

In first, a woman becomes president of New York Stock Exchange

That cracking you just heard is the sound of the glass ceiling breaking at the New York Stock Exchange. Stacey Cunningham, 43, who began her career as a floor clerk on the NYSE in 1996 will officially become the first woman president of the Big Board in its 226-year history. When that happens Friday, two of the world's most well-known financial exchanges will be led by women; Adena Friedman became CEO of Nasdaq in January 2017.

Stacey Cunningham, the current New York Stock Exchange COO, who will become the exchange's 67th president, visits the floor of the NYSE, May 22, 2018. Cunningham will become the first female leader in the history of the 226-year-old exchange.

Richard Drew, AP

Ireland to hold landmark abortion vote

Ireland, a once staunchly Catholic country, will hold a national referendum Friday on whether to overturn its strict abortion law amid fierce public debate over the divisive issue. Advocates on both sides of the landmark vote made last-minute emotional pushes this week. A "Yes" vote would repeal Ireland's Eighth Amendment, which gives a fetus an equal right to life as the woman. Opinion polls point to a slight victory to overturn the abortion law, but the gap has narrowed in recent days.

Garda officer Pat McElroy and presiding officer Nancy Sharkey pass a shrine to the Virgin Mary as they carry a ballot box back to their transport boat on Gola Island, off the Donegal coast of western Ireland, where 29 people are registered to vote in the Irish abortion referendum on May 24, 2018. The inhabitants of Gola island voted Thursday, a day earlier than the rest of the country who will vote on Friday May 25, 2018. Voters will head to the polls to decide whether to repeal a constitutional ban on all abortions except in cases where the mother's life is at risk.

Star Wars spinoff 'Solo' blasts into theaters

Star Wars fans finally get to find out how Han Solo won the Millennium Falcon off Lando Calrissian with the U.S. release of Solo: A Star Wars Story on Friday. Directed by Ron Howard, the latest Star Wars spinoff follows the young smuggler (played by Alden Ehrenreich) as he befriends future co-pilot Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), meets the notorious gambler Calrissian (Donald Glover), and tries to save his pre-Princess Leia girlfriend Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke). USA TODAY's Brian Truitt says Ehrenreich does credit to Harrison Ford's older Solo: "This guy’s all wide-eyed gumption and smirking confidence — not the cynic who gets a crash course in the Force later in life." Here's where we think Solo ranks in the Star Wars movie universe.

Emilia Clarke (who plays the character Qi'Ra) shone at the world premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" on Thursday night.

This is why you keep hearing the phrase 'GDPR'

Almost everybody who uses an online service or app that handles their data has been getting a flood of emails advising of privacy-policy changes. Don't ignore them. It's due to sweeping changes mandated by the European Union called General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). It will require companies that handle the data of EU residents to provide them with far more control over that data. Many U.S. firms that have had to rewrite privacy policies for Europe are carrying over these changes to the States for the sake of simplicity. Whether you're on Facebook or using your Apple device, this is your chance to curb what companies know about you.

