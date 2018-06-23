A billboard outside Oakland, California, was vandalized this week, temporarily changing a 1-800-GOT-JUNK sign to one opposing President Donald Trump's immigration policy and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The vandalized sign was visible Thursday and featured a photo of a child gasping in surprise, with the text "We make kids disappear — I.C.E.", according to a social media post from ABC7. The station reports the sign was located along I-80 in Emeryville, California.

INDECLINE, a group that describes itself as an "activist art collective," claimed responsibility for the vandalization.

The group posted a video to Instagram showing hooded group members using paint to change the billboard's original text: "We make junk disappear."

“The vandalized ad was removed within hours of discovery and replaced with another image," a spokesman for the billboard's owner, Clear Channel Outdoor, told USA TODAY in an email.

INDECLINE told the Washington Post in an email that the vandalism was in response to Trump’s "willingness to inflict immense trauma on young children and their families under his banner of xenophobia” through immigration policy.

After a national outcry, Trump signed an executive order designed to keep migrant families together at the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday.

Previously the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy had separated more than 2,000 children from their parents as they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

A billboard along I-80 in Emeryville that was vandalized to make a statement about #immigration and parents being separated from their children at the U.S. border has been temporarily covered up. Here's a look at what it said before and after. https://t.co/EfUxsbiiza pic.twitter.com/n623ooVnXp — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 21, 2018

A Tweet by ABC7 shows what a San Francisco area billboard looked like after being vandalized. The post shows that the billboard was later covered up

Screen capture from an ABC7, KABC-TV Tweet

INDECLINE has made national headlines before.

In March, the group claimed responsibility for vandalizing a billboard near Las Vegas. The billboard originally read "Shoot a .50 caliber only $29" at Battlefield Vegas and was changed to read "Shoot a school kid only $29."

In 2016, the group placed naked Donald Trump statues in several cities in the U.S. They were quickly taken down, but one sold at auction for $22,000.

Contributing: ABC10 KXTV

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com