(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Trump will deliver the keynote address Tuesday at the Susan B. Anthony List's 11th annual Campaign for Life Gala.

The SBA List is an anti-abortion advocacy group that aims to "end abortion."

Its president, Marjorie Dannenfelser, chaired Trump's "Pro-Life Coalition" during his 2016 campaign.

SBA List has praised Trump for "pro-life wins" during his presidency, like the confirmation of conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court and allowing states to defund Planned Parenthood.

Recently, the Trump administration proposed a new rule that could lead to a loss of federal funding for organizations that provide abortions or refer patients to clinics that do.

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of the president's speech at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch live in the player above.

