SAN FRANCISCO — Investor Warren Buffett was in talks with Uber to invest $3 billion in the ride-hailing company before discussions went south, according to reports.

Buffett, the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, confirmed to CNBC Wednesday that earlier this year he had discussed a sizable investment in Uber with its new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who is in the middle of rebranding the embattled company.

"I'm a great admirer of (Khosrowshahi)," Buffett said. "Some of the reported details are not correct but it's true that Berkshire had discussions with Uber."

The proposed deal, first reported by Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, had echoes of Buffett's $5 billion bet on Goldman Sachs during the depths of the 2008 financial crisis.

Buffett was proposing similarly favorable terms for an investment in Uber. Berkshire Hathaway was interested in a convertible loan to Uber that would have protected Buffett’s investment should Uber hit financial straits, while providing significant upside, sources told Bloomberg.

Buffett’s initial offer was well above $3 billion, those sources said, but Khosrowshahi tried to reduce the size of Buffett's investment to $2 billion before the deal floundered.

Uber's once high-flying valuation of around $66 billion took a big hit after a series of cultural and ethical scandals rocked the company last year, leading to the investor-led ouster of its co-founder and CEO Travis Kalanick.

In the wake of that shake-up, Japan's Softbank bought a significant stake in Uber at the significantly reduced valuation of $48 billion.

Since taking over late last summer, Khosrowshahi, the well-regarded former CEO of Expedia, has been grappling with legacy issues related to his predecessors — ranging from push-back from cities such as London and lawsuits for women who say they are not safe riding in an Uber — to obstacles that have cropped up under his watch.

That includes the recent crash of an Uber self-driving car in Arizona during testing, which killed a pedestrian as she was crossing the street at night.

Uber recently announced it was pulling out of all tests in Arizona, and that it would resume self-driving car work in other cities as soon as federal regulators conclude their investigation into the accident.

