10 rosés for less than $20
In honor of National Rosé Day, which is celebrated on the second Saturday of June, we asked online wine community and app Vivino about its top-rated rosés.
From a database of 95 million ratings and 30 million users who buy, rate and review wine, these are the 20 most popular bottles of rosé with a median price below $20 — all available for purchase through the site, where wine aficionados can read reviews, compare vintages and glean food pairing recommendations.
- 2017 Saint Aix AIX Rosé
- 2017 Notorious Pink Grenache Rosé
- 2017 Mi Mi en Provence Grande Réserve Côtes de Provence
- 2017 Domaine Houchart Rosé
- 2016 Fleur de Mer Côtes de Provence Rosé
- 2016 Pascal Jolivet Sancerre Rosé
- 2017 Schloss Gobelsburg Cistercien Rosé
- 2017 Triennes Rosé
- 2015 Miraval Côtes de Provence Rosé
- 2017 Château Puech-Haut Prestige Rosé
See the photo gallery above for 10 more results with ratings (average out of 5.0), plus a sneak peek at some of the vineyards behind the bottles, from France and Italy to California, and find more recent rosé news below.
New wine cans for convenient summer fun
2018 canned wine releases
Rosé craze makes its way to cider, beer, vodka