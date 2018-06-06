Virginia State Police chased a stolen military vehicle for nearly two hours before stopping it near the state's Capitol building Tuesday night.

The vehicle, an unarmed personnel carrier stolen from the Virginia National Guard, was driven away from Fort Pickett at approximately 7:50 p.m., according to a release from police.

Fort Picket is about 45 miles southwest of Richmond.

The incident ended at 9:40 p.m., without any crashes or injuries, according to police. The vehicle stopped at East Broad Street and 11th Street in Richmond — about a block from the Capitol building.

The vehicle traveled along highways near Richmond, including Route 460 and Interstate 95, at speeds up to 40 mph according to a statement from Corinne Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.

A screen capture from a video taken by Parker Slaybaugh shows the armored personnel vehicle in Richmond on Tuesday.

A screen capture from a video courtesy of Parker Slaybaugh

A video posted on Twitter by witness Parker Slaybaugh shows the vehicle being pursued by police in Richmond. Slaybaugh is also the communications director for Kirk Cox, the state House speaker.

In the tweet, Slaybaugh called the vehicle "Tank-like." He told USA TODAY in a written message that dozens of troopers were chasing the vehicle.

State Police said the vehicle is not a tank.

Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle is in custody and charges are pending.

