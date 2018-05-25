John Bain, the video game critic who amassed a large following on YouTube under the nickname "TotalBiscuit," died on Thursday at 33 following a battle with cancer.

Bain's death was confirmed through his verified account on Twitter, and through a message from his wife on social media.

In April 2014, Bain posted a video on his YouTube channel saying doctors found a mass in his colon. One month later, he confirmed on Twitter he was diagnosed with cancer and would start chemotherapy then surgery.

In 2015, Bain confirmed his cancer had gone into remission. Last month, Bain told his followers his cancer had spread to his spine and "chemo doesn't work anymore."

"I'm more overwhelmed with grief than I could possibly express," said his wife Genna Bain in a post on Twitter.

Please forgive my lack of response to every message at this time. I'm more overwhelmed with grief than I could possibly express. Friends/family, please know that I will notify you all of any memorial service planned for John. — Genna Bain (@GennaBain) May 25, 2018

John Peter Bain

July 8, 1984 - May 24, 2018 pic.twitter.com/XchUMNDYXC — TotalBiscuit. (@Totalbiscuit) May 24, 2018

Bain rose to prominence in the early 2010s, offering video game critiques through YouTube, where he boasts more than 2 million subscribers.

Prominent names in the video game industry shared their condolences on Twitter. "John Bain's opinionated game critiques and sense of humor led to him becoming one of the most prominent voices in the gaming industry," read a statement from video game streaming service Twitch.

John Bain's opinionated game critiques and sense of humor led to him becoming one of the most prominent voices in the gaming industry. The emote bearing his face represents the indelible mark that he has left on Twitch.



Thank you for everything, TotalBiscuit. — Twitch (@Twitch) May 25, 2018

Truly saddened to hear we have lost @Totalbiscuit. He was a giant in our industry and will be sorely missed.



R.I.P John Bain <3 — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) May 25, 2018

We’re saddened to hear about the loss of John @TotalBiscuit Bain. Many at the studio were fans and friends of him and he will be sorely missed. He’s been a friend of the franchise and a giant of the industry, and will be remembered at CA. Our condolences to his family. RIP. — Total War (@totalwar) May 25, 2018

