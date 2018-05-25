John Bain, the video game critic who amassed a large following on YouTube under the nickname "TotalBiscuit," died on Thursday at 33 following a battle with cancer.
Bain's death was confirmed through his verified account on Twitter, and through a message from his wife on social media.
In April 2014, Bain posted a video on his YouTube channel saying doctors found a mass in his colon. One month later, he confirmed on Twitter he was diagnosed with cancer and would start chemotherapy then surgery.
In 2015, Bain confirmed his cancer had gone into remission. Last month, Bain told his followers his cancer had spread to his spine and "chemo doesn't work anymore."
"I'm more overwhelmed with grief than I could possibly express," said his wife Genna Bain in a post on Twitter.
Bain rose to prominence in the early 2010s, offering video game critiques through YouTube, where he boasts more than 2 million subscribers.
Prominent names in the video game industry shared their condolences on Twitter. "John Bain's opinionated game critiques and sense of humor led to him becoming one of the most prominent voices in the gaming industry," read a statement from video game streaming service Twitch.
