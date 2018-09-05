Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat poses with a new road sign to the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on May 7, 2018, in this photo released by the Jerusalem municipality.

AP

JERUSALEM — On the road to the soon-to-be U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, groundskeepers plant red, white and blue flowers underneath American and Israeli flags for Monday's inauguration of the controversial new location that has sparked Palestinian outrage.

For all the commotion over President Trump's announcement to move the embassy from Tel Aviv, the operation involves few changes to the current U.S. consular compound in the southern Jerusalem neighborhood of Arnona — other than new street signs and a plaque marking the status change of the stone building.

The move’s initial phase includes relocating U.S. Ambassador David Friedman and a small group of staff to the Arnona site, modifying the compound for his future office and additional security. Total cost: about $400,000, the embassy said.

Most of the 850 embassy workers in Tel Aviv will not move to Jerusalem until a new building is constructed, which could take up to nine years. American consular services like issuing visas will continue at the Arnona site.

About 800 guests are expected to attend Monday’s ceremony, including members of Congress. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan will lead the U.S. delegation, along with Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and adviser; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; and U.S. Middle East peace envoy Jason Greenblatt, the White House said this week.

A photo taken April 30, 2018, shows excavators in Israel working near the U.S. consulate, which will be used as a temporary new U.S. Embassy starting on May 14, 2018.

Thomas Coex, AFP/Getty Images

The officials will descend into a once quiet residential neighborhood now lined with American flags and dotted with patrolling police and security guards.

Last month, a group of 20 Arnona residents petitioned the Israeli Supreme Court to block the move. They oppose the added security and planned construction of a wall 10-15 feet high that would block the residents’ view of West Bank hillsides and, on clear days, Jordan. But the court swiftly rejected the petition on May 1.

“The neighborhood has really suffered,” said Daniel Yonas, 36, who grew up in Arnona and was one of the residents who petitioned the court. “I’ll walk in the street and say hi to to my dad and get stopped by a big, flashing American car,” he said, complaining about extensive police patrols.

Trump’s decision in December to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is seen by Israel as a symbolic triumph. It also broke with decades of U.S. foreign policy to withhold such recognition until the city’s final status was worked out by Israelis and Palestinians in a peace agreement.

Palestinian diplomat Saeb Erekat called on foreign leaders this week to boycott the embassy opening. He said attending will “encourage flagrant violations of international law and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.”

The embassy ceremony will occur on the 70th anniversary of Israel declaring its independence, adding to what could be a tense week for Israelis and Palestinians. Just one day later, on May 15, Palestinians will mark the Nakba, or “catastrophe,” commemorating their homelands lost to the establishment of Israel in 1948.

A view of the U.S. Consulate building complex in west Jerusalem on Jan. 23, 2017.

Jim Hollander, EPA-EFE

Israeli police are bracing for demonstrations in Jerusalem, as Palestinian leaders express their anger ahead of the move. Palestinians seek East Jerusalem, including the walled Old City, as the capital of their future state.

Senior Palestinian official Ahmad Majdalani called for "a huge, popular day of rage everywhere" on Monday. "Our people will express their rejection of relocating the embassy to occupied Jerusalem," he told the Palestinian Authority radio station Voice of Palestine this week.

The Israeli army is also gearing up for the culmination of six weeks of demonstrations called the “March of Return” along the Gaza border. So far more than 40 Palestinian protesters have been killed by Israeli fire during the protests.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said Israeli police are coordinating security measures for the opening with American personnel.

The Arnona compound is located between predominantly Jewish west Jerusalem and mostly Palestinian east Jerusalem, which Israel captured in the 1967 war from Jordan and later annexed, though never internationally recognized. It sits on the armistice line drawn between Israel and Jordan following the 1948 Israeli-Arab war.

By the end of 2019, additional construction at the compound will house ambassador Friedman’s full staff. Selecting a permanent site for the embassy has begun

Trump said recently that he had negotiated the price of the new embassy down from a $1 billion estimate to $250,000. Later last month, he said the budget was between $300,00 and $400,00.

Moussa Mahmed, 35, of east Jerusalem, was one of the workers laying soil and beautifying the grounds around compound this week, but he wasn’t shy about his bitterness toward the embassy move.

“What is the difference between here or in Tel Aviv? America is playing a big game, and we won’t play it,” he said. “Sure, there will be a U.S Embassy in east Jerusalem, Palestine one day — once we achieve peace.”

