United Airlines will debut its new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners on its “Premium” transcontinental routes between Newark and California, the carrier revealed Monday morning.

The jets – the newest and biggest version of Boeing’s 787 widebody – are set to begin arriving to United later this year.

United will begin flying them Jan. 7, 2019, adding the 787-10 to its schedules between Newark and Los Angeles. The 787-10s eventually will be put on two of the up to 12 daily round-trip Newark-LAX flights offered by the airline.

United’s 787-10s will begin flying from Newark to San Francisco in February, picking up one of the up to 15 daily round-trip flights the carrier offers on its route.

United’s 787-10s will seat 318 passengers, including 44 in lie-flat business-class seats and 21 in United’s new “Premium Plus” recliner seats that split the difference between business-class and typical coach seating. Also onboard are 54 extra-legroom Premium Economy seats and 199 in standard coach.

United’s 787-10s will join United’s other aircraft flying its “Premium transcontinental service” routes between Newark and California. Planes flying the routes include lie-flat business class seats and enhanced service and perks in other classes of service. So far, United has not revealed plans to add the 787-10 to the mix on United’s third “Premium transcontinental” route between Boston and San Francisco.

United will be the first North American airline to fly the “dash 10” variant of the 787. The aircraft is essentially a stretch version of Boeing’s shorter 787-8 and 787-9 variants. Compared to the 787-9, the dash 10 is about 18 feet longer than the 787-9 and can carry more passengers and more cargo.

Though bigger than the -9 and -8 versions of the Dreamliner, the -10's maximum flight range is shorter – “up to 6,430 nautical miles,” according to United.

United has firm orders for 14 of the “stretched” version of the Dreamliner and is expected to have three of those in its fleet by the end of 2018. The carrier already flies about 36 other 787 models, a mix of the smaller 787-8 and 787-9 models.

In addition to revealing its initial 787-10 routes, United also said it will buy nine additional 787-9s, the first of which are expected to begin arriving in 2020.

The new 787-9s comes as part of United's “comprehensive fleet plan which includes its widebody replacement strategy.”

United has been looking to replace its fleet of about 50 Boeing 767 widebodies. The planes are among the oldest types of planes in the carrier’s mainline fleet, with an average age of about 21 years, according to Airfleets.net.

