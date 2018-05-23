Uber announced Wednesday that it will shut down its self-driving car operation in Arizona following a collision that killed a pedestrian in March.

The company notified about 200 Arizona workers involved in the self-driving program that they were being terminated just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The test drivers have not worked since the accident in Tempe, but Uber said they continued to be paid.

Uber plans to restart testing self-driving cars in Pittsburgh and San Francisco once federal investigators conclude their inquiry into the Tempe crash.

“We’re committed to self-driving technology, and we look forward to returning to public roads in the near future," Uber said in a prepared statement. "In the meantime, we remain focused on our top-to-bottom safety review, having brought on former NTSB Chair Christopher Hart to advise us on our overall safety culture.”

Uber's traditional rider service will continue to operate in Arizona.

This is a developing story.

