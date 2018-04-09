Sheryl Sandberg joined Facebook in March 2008 after serving as Vice President of Global Online Sales and Operations for Google.

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey are set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

The hearing is slated to be about 'Foreign Influence Operations’ Use of Social Media Platforms' to influence the U.S. election process. Both platforms, Facebook and Twitter, have acknowledged and taken steps to address the widespread manipulation of information on their platforms to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. Both platforms have been at the center of the influence campaigns outlined by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and the indictments of numerous individuals and entities in the Russian intelligence campaign.

Jack Dorsey is also scheduled to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the afternoon.

