After facing criticism for a colonial-era helmet she wore in Kenya Friday, first lady Melania Trump is now being mocked for her outfit choice in Egypt.

During the final stop of her week-long trip through four countries in Africa on Saturday, Melania opted for a beige suit, black tie and fedora-style hat.

People on Twitter are comparing the style choice to looks worn by pop icon Michael Jackson and fictional characters Carmen Sandiego and Indian Jones.

"Melania, are you okay?" another tweeted with the hashtags #michaeljackson and #smoothcriminal.

"Melania Trump or smooth criminal ?" another tweeted.

Melania Trump or smooth criminal ? pic.twitter.com/XVAgpLAWoP — j-Walk jr. (@walkingvasquez) October 6, 2018

"Melania, are you ok? Are you ok? Are you ok?" another tweeted, referencing Jackson's "Smooth Criminal."

"Where 👏 in 👏 the 👏 world 👏 is 👏 Melania San Diego?" one Twitter user joked.

Where 👏 in 👏 the 👏 world 👏 is 👏 Melania San Diego? pic.twitter.com/ioRTVJRC3x — Griff. (@griffpr) October 6, 2018

"Okay so yesterday it was a colonial pith helmet. Today Melania Trump is modeling herself (in Egypt) as fictional Raiders of the Lost Ark character and fellow Nazi collaborator Rene Belloq," one user said. "We're definitely being trolled here."

Okay so yesterday it was a colonial pith helmet. Today Melania Trump is modelling herself (in Egypt) as fictional Raiders of the Lost Ark character and fellow Nazi collaborator Rene Belloq



We're definitely being trolled here.#FLOTUSInAfrica pic.twitter.com/ynbk35EAQI — Rob (@UmbertoBagg) October 6, 2018

"That moment when @FLOTUS is every evil character out of an Indiana Jones film," another tweeted.

That moment when @FLOTUS is every evil character out of an Indiana Jones film pic.twitter.com/ePN7iJFBU4 — Jacy #BelieveSurvivors Soros (@MommaJacy) October 6, 2018

"Melania Trump sporting the perfect look for when you’re about to open the world’s first living dinosaur theme park," one user commented.

Melania Trump sporting the perfect look for when you’re about to open the world’s first living dinosaur theme park pic.twitter.com/b8glIyCJtF — Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) October 6, 2018

"Melania. The Sphinx. And a Robert Redford’s Suit from Out of Africa."

Melania. The Sphinx. And a Robert Redford’s Suit from Out of Africa.#bebest pic.twitter.com/0Vc3TzPptz — Cornwallis (@CornySongs) October 6, 2018

"Melania Trump visits Egypt. I feel I’ve seen that look somewhere before," another tweeted.

Melania Trump visits Egypt. I feel I’ve seen that look somewhere before. pic.twitter.com/7vWRugxhne — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) October 6, 2018

"Melania Trump looks like she’s stolen Hannibal Lecter’s Florence suits," another said.

Melania Trump looks like she’s stolen Hannibal Lecter’s Florence suits pic.twitter.com/1xos9wOvaM — The Wicker Mannion (@andymannion77) October 6, 2018

While speaking to press in Egypt, Melania Trump said she wishes people would “focus on what I do, not what I wear."

In the past, her clothing choice has sparked widespread comment, notably when she wore a coat emblazoned with the slogan "I really don't care, do u?" while boarding a plane to visit migrant children at the Texas-Mexico border in June.

Earlier this week, eyebrows were also raised when she wore a pith helmet — a symbol of British colonial rule across Africa – during a brief safari in Kenya.

Contributing: Doug Stanglin

