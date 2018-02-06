President Trump and Robert Mueller

Lawyers for President Trump told special counsel Robert Mueller in a confidential letter that the president would not comply with requests for an interview, could end the special counsel's investigation and could use his executive powers to pardon if needed.

The January 2018 letter, along with a second letter sent in June 2017, was obtained by The New York Times and provide the clearest view yet of Trump's legal strategy in Mueller's wide-ranging investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible obstruction of justice.

The more recent letter, dated Jan. 29, was written by two of the president’s lawyers at the time, John Dowd and Jay Sekulow and responded to a request to interview the president. The letter lists 16 subject areas Mueller's team intended to question Trump about, including his firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Dowd later resigned from the case. In April, Trump hired former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani and two other former federal prosecutors to join his legal team.

Multiple times throughout the letter, Trump's lawyers appear trying to discredit Comey as a witness. They also contend that Trump has the power to shut down any investigation by the FBI or Justice Department "at any time and for any reason."

"He could, if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon if he so desired," the letter says.

The inclusion of pardoning and ending the probe could serve as both a defense that if Trump was indeed obstructing the investigation, he would have ended it long ago. It could also leave open a pardon for his former national security adviser Michael Flynn or, himself if charged. The Times notes no president has ever pardoned himself.

The letter goes on to say that if the president did order the termination of an investigation, even though he contends he did not, "this could not constitute obstruction of justice"

Dowd and Sekulow deny the request for a presidential interview and argue that Mueller has been granted access to a slew of documents and other witnesses, and already the same information that Trump would tell them in an interview.

"In light of these voluntary offerings, your office clearly lacks the requisite need to personally interview the President," the letter argues. "The information you seek is 'practically available from another source,' and your office, in fact, has already been given that other source."

