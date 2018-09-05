WASHINGTON — President Trump lauded his decision to withdraw from the "one-sided" Iran nuclear agreement on Wednesday, even as leaders in other countries said they would try to somehow preserve it.

"We have terminated a terrible, terrible deal that should have never, ever been made," Trump said before a Cabinet meeting at the White House. "And we will be putting on among the strongest sanctions that we’ve ever put on a country."

Trump also predicted that Iran would be willing to negotiate a new and better agreement, adding an implicit threat as Iran suggested it may re-start certain nuclear programs.

"They'll negotiate or something will happen and hopefully that won’t be the case," Trump said.

Administration officials, meanwhile, suggested that European companies would be subject to penalties if they do business with Iran under a sanctions regime soon to be put into effect.

Officials in Iran said they want guarantees from European nations before agreeing to stay in, or they will resume enrichment of uranium and other processes that could be used to make nuclear weapons.

Saying Trump "made a mistake" in withdrawing from the agreement, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, proclaimed: "I said from the first day: don't trust America."

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Iran's parliament burned a paper American flag and shouted, "Death to America!"

French President Emmanuel Macron, a critic of Trump's decision, spoke by phone with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani about salvaging an agreement.

A statement from his office said Macron urged Rouhani to engage in new discussions, not only over its nuclear program but also its ballistic missile program and also what critics call Iranian support for foreign fighters in rival countries.

Macron and other European leaders said the agreement was working, as the U.S. and its partners waived sanctions and Iran gave up the means to make nuclear weapons.

Now that Trump has refused to maintain sanctions waivers, administration officials indicated that European companies need to comply after a wind-down period of up to 180 days.

Richard Grenell, the new ambassador to Germany, tweeted that "US sanctions will target critical sectors of Iran’s economy. German companies doing business in Iran should wind down operations immediately."

Other foreign leaders praised Trump's decision, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who opposed the Iran deal since its inception.

Claiming that Iran cheated on the agreement and still pursued nuclear weapons, Netanyahu said, "the deal didn’t push war further away; it actually brought it closer. The deal didn’t reduce Iran’s aggression; it dramatically increased it."

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, maintained that Iran was complying with the terms of the agreement.

Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi ambassador to the United States and brother of the crown prince, expressed support on Twitter, saying Saudi Arabia "always had reservations with regards to sunset clauses, ballistic missiles program, and Iran's support for terrorism in the region."

Trump pointed out that a few Democrats opposed the agreement in 2015. He and aides also said that hitting Iran with sanctions will curb its behavior, as well as their financial ability to cause problems.

"They’ve got to understand life, because I don’t think they do understand life," Trump told his Cabinet. "If you look at what’s happening in the Middle East, with Syria, with Yemen, with all of the places they’re involved, it’s bedlam and death and we can’t allow that to happen."

Rouhani, meanwhile, said Iran could resume its nuclear program.

"We will wait for some weeks and will talk with our friends and allies and other signatories of the nuclear deal, who signed it and who will remain loyal to it," the Iranian president said. "Everything depends on our national interests."

