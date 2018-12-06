North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un looks at his document at a signing ceremony with President Trump.

SAUL LOEB, AFP/Getty Images

When in doubt, stick with what you know. For President Donald Trump that means real estate.

During a session with journalists in Singapore Tuesday when the issue of North Korea's human rights record came up and what Pyongyang could look like if it denuclearizes, Trump touted the economic benefits of building infrastructure in North Korea.

To be more specific, Trump said he chatted with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un about the North's untapped potential for beachside condos and hotels.

"Kim Jong Un is saying he wants a brighter future with prosperity for his people. We know they lived under oppression. You showed the video of what the future could be like. Do you have an idea specifically of the model that he would like to go toward?" a U.S. journalist asked Trump in a news conference after his meeting with Kim on Tuesday.

Trump replied that it was a "good question" and then referred to the video the reporter mentioned. It was presented to Kim and his delegation during the summit and showed a story of two possible outcomes to the U.S. and North Korea's dialogue, "one of moving back, and one of moving forward." The video implied that Kim needed to "shake the hand of peace" if he wanted to stand any chance of taking his country out of "isolation."

"You saw the tape today," Trump added. "I think it was done really well. That was done at the highest level of future development. I told him you may not want this. You may want to do a smaller version of this. I mean, you got to do something. You may want to do a smaller version. You may not want trains and everything. Super everything."

Then the real estate tycoon warmed to his theme.

"As an example, they have great beaches," Trump said. "You see that whenever they are exploding their cannons into the ocean. I said, boy, look at that view, wouldn't that make a great condo? And I explained it. I said instead of doing that, you could have the best hotels in the world. Think of it from the real estate prospective. You have South Korea, you have China and they own the land in the middle. How bad is that, right? It's great. ... (Kim) looked at that tape. He looked at that iPad. I’m telling you, they really enjoyed it, I believe. OK?"

