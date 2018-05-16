Trump to push for prison reform at White House summit

President Trump plans to boost criminal justice reform efforts Friday, hosting a summit at the White House aimed at bridging the partisan divide in Congress. Trump, whose effort grows out of an initiative led by his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, plans to bring together a much larger group of more than 100 activists, experts and policymakers from both sides of the aisle. His proposals will deal mostly with improving prison conditions and better preparing prisoners for successful re-entry into society — a step short of the kind of comprehensive sentencing reform many Democrats are hoping for.

Ford plans to resume production of critical F-150 pickup

Ford will resume production of its best-selling F-150 pickup Friday, defying predictions of weeks-long delays after a fire shut down a key facility May 9. Ford on Wednesday described a herculean effort to restart production, even chartering a huge, Russian-built cargo jet to move an 87,000-pound die from the fire-stricken plant in Eaton Rapids, Mich., to England. Production of the F-150, America’s top-selling vehicle and a huge moneymaker, was shut down at plants in Dearborn, Mich., Kansas City and Louisville, triggering layoffs of thousands of workers.

House GOP bracing for food fight over farm bill

The House is scheduled to vote Friday on a farm bill that includes a hotly-debated provision to establish work requirements for those receiving food stamps. The $868 billion bill affects a vast array of programs including crop subsidies and land conservation. But its most contentious element would dramatically revamp the food stamp program by restricting eligibility and requiring millions of recipients to work at least 20 hours a week or enroll in job training. The provision is opposed by Democrats, and some Republicans are threatening to withhold support on the farm bill until the House votes on a hardline immigration bill.

Planning to watch the royal wedding? Fire up the teapot now

Sure, the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel is on Saturday. But it starts so early in the morning that Americans need to get their game plan in place now. Expect the coverage to be wall-to-wall: More than 3 billion people are expected to turn to their screens to see Harry, 33, marry his 36-year-old American fiancé. Various specials on the royal couple will air Friday night, and live coverage begins as early as 4 a.m. ET Saturday. Check out our roundup of the broadcast and cable networks' plans. Meanwhile, here's what we know about who's coming, who's not.

Hey, Deadpool is back!

Ryan Reynolds’ anti-hero sequel, Deadpool 2 (★★★ out of four; rated R), in theaters nationwide Friday, returns with relentless lampooning and scattershot jokes that made the first movie a successful hit. In case you missed the first one, Deadpool — spoiler alert — fell in love, tried to fix his terminal cancer and underwent a torturous operation that made him nearly indestructible, and thus became everybody's favorite wisecracking anti-hero. USA TODAY's Brian Truitt says Reynolds' "comic timing, exquisite delivery of one-liners and self-deprecating manner" gave life to the Looney Tunes-esque character. And based on first reactions, satisfied moviegoers seem to agree.

