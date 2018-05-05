TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before making his way to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on May 4, 2018 in Washington, DC, as he heads to Dallas, Texas to address the National Rifle Association Leadership Forum. / AFP PHOTO / Mandel NGANMANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_14J8TF

President Trump touted the benefits of the GOP tax law during an event in Ohio on Saturday, arguing the legislation — along with his own approval rating — would help Republicans on the ballot in this year's midterm elections.

"We're going to do very well in the midterms," the president told a group of small business owners gathered in Cleveland who said the law helped them. "The poll numbers are pretty good. They actually say that I'm popular — can you believe it?"

Trump blasted Democrats, including Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, for what he described as the party's "weak" position on immigration and health care. The remarks in the presidential battleground state, which Trump won in 2016 by 8 points, comes days before Ohio voters go to the polls in the state's Senate primary.

Trump previously endorsed Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Ohio, for the GOP nomination. The president told the audience he needs Renacci in the chamber to continue his agenda.

"We need your vote. We need your help. So, go out and help Jim. Get it done," he said.

Renacci, sitting next to the president at the event, praised the GOP tax bill as "working in Ohio."

The president also attended a fundraiser for the Republican National Committee while in Cleveland. Party officials said 250 donors at the event, which was closed to reporters, contributed about $3 million.

As he has done repeatedly in recent weeks, Trump touted a Rasmussen Reports tracking survey in which his approval has hovered around 50%. The RealClearPolitics average of polls pegs his approval at just above 44%.

Trump's remarks followed a week in which the White House was besieged by questions about a $130,000 payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump acknowledged he was aware of the payment despite earlier assertions otherwise.

Addressing immigration, Trump suggested he would be willing to let the government shut down later this year if Congress refuses to approve additional funding for his proposed wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

"Even if we have to think about closing up the country for a while, we're going to get the wall," he said.

Current government funding will expire at the end of September, which means if Trump follows through on the threat, agencies would shutter a month before the midterms.

The president heard from several business owners who said they benefited from the tax law. Sherry Sheely of Sheely's Furniture & Appliance in North Lima, Ohio, said she gave all of her full-time employees a $1,000 bonus after the tax law passed.

“Thank you for making furniture great again and thank you for making America great again,” Sheely said.

Preston Maddock, a Brown spokesman, blamed Republicans for "launching false attacks" and criticized Renacci over campaign donations he accepted during a previous run for governor. Campaign finance experts have questioned whether Renacci used a federal campaign account to get around state donor limits.

Renacci's campaign has dismissed those concerns as a "conspiracy theory."

Our high level delegation is on the way back from China where they had long meetings with Chinese leaders and business representatives. We will be meeting tomorrow to determine the results, but it is hard for China in that they have become very spoiled with U.S. trade wins! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2018

The swing through Ohio came a day after the president spoke to a convention of the National Rifle Association in Texas. Vowing to champion gun control rights, Trump made only passing reference to a number of gun control policies he floated earlier this year following the Feb. 14 high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 people.

