President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the White House in Washington.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump defended Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at a political rally Thursday, urging the Senate to "get on with" the confirmation as he cast doubt on the woman who leveled allegations of sexual assault.

"One of the reasons I was elected was because you believed that I was going to pick great Supreme Court justices," Trump told an audience gathered in Las Vegas. "We got to let it play out, but I’ve got to tell you he is a fine, fine person."

In his first political rally since Christine Blasey Ford came forward with her allegations of a decades-old assault, Trump said he didn't want to say "anything about anybody else" – a clear reference to Ford – but that he felt strongly about Kavanaugh as a "gentleman" who has "great intelligence."

The crowd chanted Kavanaugh's name.

Trump appeared to cast additional doubt on Ford in an interview with Fox News prior to the rally which was broadcast to the audience in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago?” Trump said, a reference to the fact that Ford said the assault took place decades ago when they were in high school.

“They’ve delayed it a week already," Trump said. "They've delayed it a week, and they have to get on with it.”

Ford reiterated Thursday that she would be willing to testify before senators about her allegations. Ford's attorney spoke with staff for the Senate Judiciary Committee and laid out requests for her to testify next week, including that Kavanaugh not be in the same room.

Kavanuagh has repeatedly denied the allegations.

"Let's see what she has to say," Trump said.

