President Trump will leave the G-7 Summit early Saturday to travel directly to Singapore ahead of his historic meeting Tuesday with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. By cutting short his visit with the Group of Seven economic powers in Canada, Trump will skip meetings on climate change, energy policy and oceans. Singapore has declared it an “enhanced security special event," with special rules in effect beginning Sunday. As for Trump's preparation for the unprecedented meeting to discuss nuclear weapons, the president said Friday, "I've been preparing for this all my life."

With Broadway riding high off its best-attended and highest-grossing season this year, the Tony Awards will celebrate all that it's accomplished during its 72nd annual award ceremony Sunday.Well-recognized musicals such as SpongeBob Squarepants and Mean Girls are anticipated to sweep the ceremonies, both receiving 12 nominations, along with the quieter, yet notable musical The Band's Visit. Hosted by Tony nominees Sarah Bareilles and Josh Groban, the Tony Awards from at Radio City Music Hall will air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Belmont Stakes is the only thing standing in the way of Justify and history on Saturday. Justify, who cruised to wins in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, is taking aim at becoming the second racehorse in four years to win the Triple Crown. Before American Pharoah accomplished the feat in 2015, the milestone hadn’t been done since 1978. Horses Bravazo, who finished second in the Preakness, Tenfold, who finished third at the Preakness, and Hofburg provide the best odds to play spoiler. The post time for Belmont is scheduled for 6:37 p.m. ET on NBC.

Saturday's women's final of the French Open is an intriguing matchup between Simona Halep and Sloane Stephens. Halep — a two-time runner-up at Roland-Garros — is seeking her first Grand Slam win, while Stephens is going for a second Grand Slam title after winning the 2017 U.S. Open. The two have faced off seven times in their careers, with Halep leading 5-2, including the last five and twice this season. On the men's side, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem advanced to play in Sunday’s final.

Prince Philip, the husband to Queen Elizabeth II, turns 97 years old Sunday. From the wedding of his grandson Prince Harry to the former Meghan Markle to his 70th wedding anniversary, the Duke of Edinburgh has had a lot to celebrate this year. He also became a great-grandfather, again, after the birth of Prince Louis. Philip also made his 22,219th — and final — solo public engagement in August.

