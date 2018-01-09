Ap Trump A Usa Nc
President Donald Trump gestures while speaking at the Harris Conference Center in Charlotte, N.C., Friday.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is withholding more than 100,000 pages of Brett Kavanaugh's records from the Bush White House on the basis of presidential privilege ahead of the Supreme Court nominee's confirmation hearing.

The Senate Judiciary Committee was notified of the action Friday. George W. Bush's attorney Bill Burck told the panel it had essentially completed its work compiling documents, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press. Bush directed them to err "on the side of transparency and disclosure, and we believe we have done so."

But the current administration is also able to review the records, and the Trump White House "has directed that we not provide these documents," the letter says.

In all, 267,000 pages of Kavanaugh documents from his Bush years are being made public.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called it "a Friday night document massacre."

Schumer said the decision to withhold the documents "has all the makings of a cover-up. ... What are they trying so desperately to hide?"

