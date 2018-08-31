WASHINGTON – The Trump administration announced Friday it will zero out funding for the United Nations’ aid program for Palestinian refugees, part of a broader effort to rein in foreign aid and restrict assistance to the West Bank and Gaza.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the U.S. is “no longer willing to shoulder the very disproportionate share of the burden of UNRWA’s costs,” referring to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency.

She said some countries in the Middle East, including Jordan, Egypt, and Qatar, have stepped up funding for the program, “but the overall international response has not been sufficient.”

She also argued that UNRWA recognizes too many Palestinians as refugees, creating an “endlessly and exponentially expanding community of entitled beneficiaries” that is unsustainable. “The United States will no longer commit further funding to this irredeemably flawed operation,” Nauert stated.

A reduction in the classification of Palestinian refugees could limit their “right of return”—the concept that those displaced Palestinians would eventually be allowed to return to their homes or communities.

The decision to cut off funding for the Palestinian refugee program comes one week after the Trump administration revoked more than $200 million in economic aid for the West Bank and Gaza. The State Department said that decision came after a review of the funding and took into account the challenges of providing assistance in Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com