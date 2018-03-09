Tropical Storm Gordon spun up early Labor Day just south of Florida, the National Hurricane Center said, and is forecast to move toward the Louisiana Gulf Coast over the next two days.

Tropical storm warnings have been posted for portions of South Florida and the Florida Keys, as well as portions of the northern Gulf Coast. Strong wind gusts, battering waves, above-normal tides, minor coastal flooding, flash flooding and a couple of isolated tornadoes and waterspouts will be the main threats from the storm, AccuWeather said.

As of 8 a.m. ET, Gordon had winds of 45 mph and was moving to the west-northwest at 17 mph. The center of the storm was located about 20 miles west of Key Largo, Florida.

On it current forecast track, the center of Gordon will move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Monday afternoon and evening and reach the warning area along the central Gulf Coast by late Tuesday or Tuesday night, the hurricane center said.

Parts of the northern Gulf Coast could see 3 to 6 inches rainfall Tuesday into Wednesday, from southeast Louisiana into far southern Mississippi and far southern Alabama, according to the Weather Channel. Localized totals of 6 inches or more are possible in some areas.

The storm should make landfall with winds of about 60 mph. However, it could still reach hurricane status, which would be 74 mph, AccuWeather said.

"Any strong tropical storm has the potential to strengthen to a hurricane even when that storm may only spend a day or two over warm waters," according to AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

Gordon is the seventh named tropical storm or hurricane to form in the Atlantic basin this year.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Florence continues to spin in the central Atlantic Ocean, about 2,700 miles from Miami. Florence will rotate harmlessly in the central Atlantic this week but could pose a threat to Bermuda and/or the U.S. East Coast in the next six to 12 days, according to Weather Underground meteorologist Bob Henson.

And in the eastern Pacific, neither Hurricane Norman nor Tropical Storm Olivia is forecast to affect any land areas.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for southeastern Louisiana, coastal Mississippi and surrounding marine areas. This means tropical storm conditions are EXPECTED within the next 36 hours or less. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/M6NaGJCmTL — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) September 3, 2018

