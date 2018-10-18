The corn ingredient in these products sold in 9 U.S. states may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and/or Salmonella: Trader Jose’s Mexicali Inspired Salad; Trader Joe’s BBQ Flavored Chicken Salad; Trader Joe’s Field Fresh Chopped Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's announced on Thursday that it is recalling three different salads sold in nine states in the South and West.

In a statement shared on the company's website the Monrovia, California-based grocer said that it was notified by a supplier that the corn used in the salads "may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and/or Salmonella."

The recall includes Trader Jose’s Mexicali Inspired Salad, Trader Joe’s BBQ Flavored Chicken Salad along with Trader Joe’s Field Fresh Chopped Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast.

The recalled salads were sold in Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and New Mexico.

The products in question have "best by" dates on the labels of Oct. 15 through Oct. 20, 2018.

An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year in the U.S., and about 260 die from it, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Salmonella leads to 23,000 hospitalizations and 450 deaths per year, according to the CDC.

Trader Joe's said that no contamination has been confirmed and no illnesses have been reported to date. The grocery store chain also said that all of the potentially affected products still unsold have been removed from sale and destroyed.

Customers who purchased any of these products are encouraged to return that product to any Trader Joe's location for a full refund or call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817.

