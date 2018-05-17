Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in Windsor Thursday for their wedding rehearsal. William, Kate and the queen were also seen in the convoy of Range Rovers.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan Markle, Meghan Markle, Meghan Markle

Relax, the royal wedding overload will be over soon. But first, the wedding has to actually happen. Here's where things stand: Saturday is the big day, at noon in England at Windsor Castle. That means early for American viewers (7 a.m. ET, earlier as you go West.) Here's how to watch. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Duchess Kate drove to Windsor on Thursday. Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, is on hand to meet Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Ragland is the favorite for walking her daughter down the aisle, after Markle announced, officially, that her father will not attend. All this wedding drama makes this almost-princess just like us.

Pictures from the royal wedding rehearsal Wedding rehearsal means something different when it's a British royal wedding: It's all about the military, the security services, police, bands and horses that will take part in the ceremonial flourishes that will make Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials on May 19, 2018, yet another extravaganza to remember. On May 17, soldiers, sailors, airmen, police officers and horses practiced their moves in the streets of Windsor. 01 / 21 Wedding rehearsal means something different when it's a British royal wedding: It's all about the military, the security services, police, bands and horses that will take part in the ceremonial flourishes that will make Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials on May 19, 2018, yet another extravaganza to remember. On May 17, soldiers, sailors, airmen, police officers and horses practiced their moves in the streets of Windsor. 01 / 21

A CIA first: A woman at the helm

The Senate confirmed Gina Haspel to be the first female CIA director in a 54-45 vote Thursday. It was controversial. The super-qualified, 33-year CIA veteran received support and criticism from both Democrats and Republicans. Her background overseeing torture in Thailand and destroying tapes of prisoners being waterboarded caused a backlash. Among her superlatives is her pledge not to restart the torture program, even if pressured by President Trump.

Viral racist rant: Thursday edition

New York attorney Aaron Schlossberg didn’t do his law firm any good by ranting about Spanish-speaking restaurant workers. Schlossberg became Internet famous for his rant, which was caught on video and devolved into accusations the workers were undocumented and on welfare. Those disgusted with his comments flooded his firm's Yelp page with 1-star reviews, a major online diss. There’s more. Schlossberg contributed to the campaign of President Trump, who on Wednesday called jailed undocumented immigrants "animals." The attorney’s comments come after a series of racial incidents at restaurants and coffee shops. Last week, a man made news for berating a Muslim woman at a California coffee shop. Two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks in April.

Things you shouldn't do in church

The commander of the Marines’ famed base at Quantico, Va., stormed the altar after Catholic Mass at the base chapel and confronted the choir director with an “I will kill you face," according to interviews and documents obtained by USA TODAY. In another incident, the commander sent Marine criminal investigators to interrogate a priest at his home off-base. These are the latest in a growing list of problems at Quantico involving allegations of sexual harassment and a toxic work environment.

We got a big one — but probably not THE big one

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, blasting a plume of ash and debris 30,000 feet into the air. That's about 6 miles up. A bigger blast could still be percolating in the crater, experts say. It comes after weeks of slow-flowing lava swallowing homes, buildings and cars. About 2,000 residents have evacuated. What now? More wait-and-see. Residents can't clean up their yards and homes until the lava cools and hardens. Those who can afford it will hire contractors with heavy equipment to clear the hardened lava from their land, after county officials clear the roads and replace dozens of burned power poles. The active volcano is taking a toll on the economy.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com