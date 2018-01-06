Food reporters across the USA TODAY Network celebrated National Doughnut Day this week, and the weekend's always a good time for a delicious doughnut, donut, cronut, do-not — doughy morning dessert. Treat yourself to decadent flavors from artisan makers at independent shops and bakeries in communities across the country.

See this week's top tweets below to plan a breakfast of champions and follow @usatodayeats for daily food inspiration.

5 to Try: Do-nut miss these donuts on National Doughnut Day - or ever https://t.co/VE7dDEa0n6 pic.twitter.com/EW5JxY15tH — Tennessean (@Tennessean) June 1, 2018

A sushi donut is how this restaurant rolls https://t.co/Jbnv9SXyCT pic.twitter.com/0Kvrq5V4Ey — Enquirer (@Enquirer) June 1, 2018

And here's a video from @pojopat on the how Glazed Over makes its donuts! #NationalDonutDay 🍩🍩🍩 https://t.co/kKJLQNhyKR — Geoff Wilson (@Geoff_LW) June 1, 2018

Our story, "Five doughnuts to try on National Doughnut Day," is the type of investigative work I'm specially trained to help with. Thanks @HigginsEats https://t.co/b926mfS7O0 — Peter Frank (@PeterFrankGB) May 31, 2018

North Jersey doughnut lovers, don't be left out on National Doughnut Day. Here's your guide to where the deals arehttps://t.co/ZituRywc3j — Esther Davidowitz (@EstherDavido) June 1, 2018

A doughnut shop in each state In Alabama, Magic City Daylight Donuts has two Birmingham locations with colorful glazed, iced and cake doughnuts that might be topped with cereal, candy or marshmallows. Closed Mondays.

