Meghan McCain joined her co-hosts on The View Thursday in criticizing President Trump for his tweet about Roseanne Barr's firing in which he wondered why he hasn't been given an apology for all the "horrible" things ABC has said about him.

"This is a person who doesn't apologize to anybody for anything," said Whoopi Goldberg.

McCain agreed.

"Since the beginning of Trump's campaign, there have been extremely personal attacks on my family, on my father, that everybody knows about," she said.

Most recently, Trump drummed up boos against Sen. John McCain — who is battling brain cancer — at a rally in Nashville. And earlier this month White House communications staffer Kelly Sadler dismissed the Arizona Republican's opposition to CIA nominee Gina Haspel saying, "It doesn't matter, he's dying anyway."

"I was promised an apology by Kelly Sadler, publicly, to my family," Meghan McCain said. "I did not receive that."

"This is not an administration that is capable of apologizing," she declared.

But she did admit she thinks Trump's deflections and attacks are a good strategy from a political perspective.

"I will say that it's really good politics," she said. "They're trying to change the narrative. As long as you're talking about Joy Behar in a press conference, you're not talking about all the other bad things that are going on."

