And just like that, it's over. President Donald Trump met with North Korea's Kim Jong Un on Tuesday, closing out a summit that was filled with pomp but lacked in details. After hours of talks, both leaders signed a joint statement where North Korea confirmed its commitment to denuclearization — whatever that means — and the U.S. promised to stop joint U.S. military exercises with South Korea, a move Democrats were not happy with. However, the summit received approval from North Korea's neighbors. South Korea's President Moon Jae-in praised the two leaders for "taking a daring step towards change." And hours after the meeting, China, North Korea's main economic partner, suggested sanctions relief for North Korea. If you think this all sounds a little too friendly for the president who once promised "fire and fury" for North Korea, don't worry. Trump may have gotten in a quick jibe with a fat joke.

A media merger of superhero proportions gets the go ahead

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that AT&T can go ahead with its planned $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner, home to DC Comics' heroes Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, as well as CNN and HBO. The deal will have far-reaching repercussions for consumers, bringing together the nation's largest telecommunications company and owner of DirecTV with Time Warner's entertainment library. President Trump has long opposed the deal, saying it would give too much market power to a single company. And his animosity against Time Warner's CNN also is well-known. The decision is likely to open the floodgates for future mega-mergers among the nation's entertainment companies, which were waiting to see if they should push forward with their own acquisitions and take on streaming companies like Netflix, Amazon and Apple.

Olympic gold medalist's 19-month-old daughter drowns

The U.S. skiing community is in shock after Olympic gold medalist Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter drowned in a pool. Paramedics were called to the house and tried to revive her, but she died in the hospital Sunday. "We are beyond devastated." Miller wrote in an Instagram post about his daughter Emeline on Monday night. "Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten ..."

Popular SUVs flunk crash tests

Of eight SUVs, the Ford Explorer and Jeep Grand Cherokee had the worst results for midsize SUVs in crash tests from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The Kia Sorento earned a Top Safety Pick rating from the group. In the tests, which focused on passenger-side impacts, damage to the Ford Explorer caused the structure to collapse, and both the Grand Cherokee and Honda Pilot showed the possibility of head injuries.

Time to grow up: Toys R Us is entering its final days

The iconic toy retailer is ramping up its deals with a new round of markdowns announced Monday. Discounts now range from 50% to 70% with "limited exceptions." However, those looking for Nintendo or PlayStation video games may be out of luck. Though each store's last day will vary based on how quickly it sells out, it's possible that 98% of the stores will close by the end of the month, a store supervisor said.

Colorado National monument vandalized in 'promposal'

OK, this whole "promposal" thing has officially gotten out of hand. And by officially, we mean the federal government is ready to arrest somebody. A teen used black spray paint to write the word "prom...ise?" and other declarations of love on the Colorado National Monument, a crime punishable by up to six months in prison and a $500 fine. The National Park Service is asking for the public to help them find the criminal Casanova.

