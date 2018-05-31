— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

In the world of online sales and deals, when it rains, it often pours. And then there are days like today when the Amazon Gold Box is barren of offers that are worth your time. For most, that'd mean giving up and checking back tomorrow. But we don't back down from a challenge.

Instead, we dig deeper, search farther, and explore more, less common categories to find where all the deals on actually good products are hiding. And we found a few today that we think might interest you. They're a bit more niche than normal, but if you're in the market for a new vacuum, a multi-tool (hello, Father's Day!), an aromatherapy diffuser, or a better way to charge your phone, then today might be a great day for you.

1. Under $20: The best aromatherapy diffuser

Ignite your senses with aromatherapy.

InnoGear

Whether you believe that essential oils have homeopathic properties or you just like your home to smell nice, a diffuser is a must. We've tested all the most popular models and found the InnoGear to be the best of the bunch. Not only is it super affordable at just $17 normally, but it's also got a large basin so you can keep it running longer, and it lights up too!

Get the InnoGear Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser for $15.95 (Save $1)

Plus, you can save 10% on this popular oil sample set by adding it to your cart with the diffuser and using the code "K5CN8G3I" at checkout.

2. Under $70: One of the best affordable vacuums

You won't find a better vacuum for the price.

Bissell

We love the CleanView for its balance of price and reliability. Typically ringing up for around $80, this Bissell beat out all the other affordable upright bagless vacuums we tested. Overall, it delivered an above-average performance in our tests. It didn't blow us away, but it also didn't disappoint when it came to any of suction, maneuverability, and the like. Right now it's on sale for the lowest price we've seen in months.

Get the Bissell CleanView Bagless Vacuum for $68.13 (Save $12)

3. Under $80: A well-balanced multi-tool

The center-drive feature is even more useful than it looks.

Gerber

With Father's Day right around the corner, we're not too surprised to see a price drop on this Gerber Center-Drive Multi-Tool. It comes with a sheath and a magnetic bit set, in addition to its built-in tools: spring-loaded pliers, an outboard knife, and more. And the $5 discount is the best price drop we've seen since November of last year.

This is not something that goes on sale often, but it is something that will last. What I love most about this multi-tool is the center-drive design that places the driver in the middle of the handles. This gives you easier control and better torque than when the tool is off to one side like on most other multi-tools.

Get the Gerber Center-Drive Multi-Tool for $79.99 (Save $5)

4. Under $25: The best wireless charging pad

Cut out cord clutter.

Reviewed / TJ Donegan

If you have a phone that can charge wirelessly, you really need to take advantage of this fun feature. Samsung makes the best fast-charging pad we've tried, and it's down to a new low price right now. I have one of these chargers on my desk at work, and when I'm constantly darting to meetings or running around to test things in our labs, it's so easy to keep my phone juiced up. I just drop the phone onto the pad while I'm at my computer and when it's time to go, I have one less thing to unplug.

Get the Samsung Qi Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad for $24.99 (Save $13)

5. Under $200: a super slim robot vacuum

Say goodbye to stubborn dust bunnies. This little guy can fit under practically anything.

Eufy

Eufy's newest robot vacuum is the sleekest one yet. It's under 3 inches tall, but has even more powerful suction than earlier models. We've tested a lot of Eufy robot vacuums, and they always perform well in our robovac obstacle course (yes it's a real thing), so while we're still in process of testing the 11S, we're confident it's a solid piece of machinery. Right now, you can save 15% on this vacuum, which is priced at $220 usually.

Get the eufy RoboVac 11S with BoostIQ for $186.99 (Save $33)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com