Airlines around the world generated $47.2 billion in revenue in 2017 by charging for such things as seat upgrades and checked baggage, a study released Tuesday shows.

The study, done by Wisconsin-based airline industry consultancy IdeaWorks in conjunction with Dublin, Ireland-based travel technology company CarTrawler, showed that so-called "ancillary revenue" continues to grow for airlines.

The study looked at data from 73 airlines around the world.

Since 2007, IdeaWorks and CarTrawler have studied the trend of airlines charging fees for everything from checked baggage to preferred boarding.

"Ten years ago, the top ten airlines, as rated by total ancillary revenue, generated $2.1 billion," according to a statement from IdeaWorks and CarTrawler. "For 2017, the top ten airline total has jumped to $29.7 billion.

"Passenger fares may dip and climb, but ancillary revenue has grown steadily in its contribution to the industry’s bottom line."

The survey covers airlines that disclosed revenue from activities such as frequent flyer points sold to partners, fees for assigned seating and commissions from hotel bookings.

“The largest single source of a la carte revenue remains checked baggage, with assigned seating a distant second," said Michael Cunningham, senior vice president of distribution at CarTrawler. "These are tried and trusted sources of revenue."

Clearly, there is consumer acceptance of such fees and purchase options, said Jay Sorensen, president of IdeaWorks.

"The practice of charging a la carte fees is growing," Sorensen said. "If it didn't work, airlines wouldn't be doing it."

Here are the Top 10 global airlines and their ancillary revenue as reported by IdeaWorks:

United $5.75 billion

Delta $5.4 billion

American $5.3 billion

Southwest $3.1 billion

Ryanair $2.3 billion

Air France/KLM $2.0 billion

Lufthansa Group $1.95 billion

Alaska Air Group $1.3 billion

Air Canada $1.3 billion

easyJet $1.28 billion

