The woman who lost her job last year after flipping off President Donald Trump's motorcade from her bicycle will parlay the defiant gesture into a run for local office.

Juli Briskman, a Democrat and communications specialist, plans to run for the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors in northern Virginia, she told the Loudoun Times-Mirror.

After a lawsuit filed by the mother of two against her employer, Akira LLC, was later dismissed, Briskman saw two options, she told the newspaper: Keep fighting an uphill battle in court or try to change laws herself.

“After lots of conversations I decided I would be more effective on the board," she said.

Briskman's battle for a supervisor seat probably will pit her against Republican Suzanne Volpe, whose seat goes up next year. Briskman told the Times-Mirror her candidacy will focus on government transparency, school funding and responsible development, echoing earlier comments to the Washington Post.

Juli Briskman gestures with her middle finger as a motorcade with US President Donald Trump departs Trump National Golf Course in Virginia on Oct. 28.

Briskman never considered seeking public office until losing her job last fall, she told the Post, describing her extended middle finger as an exercise of First Amendment rights she'd "probably" do again.

After an image of Briskman flipping off Trump's caravan went viral, some told her she should respect the office of the president regardless of Trump's views.

"And I simply disagree, and I think the Constitution grants me that privilege," said Briskman, 51, according to the Post.

Trump frequently rolls through Briskman's corner of Virginia to visit his Trump National Golf Course.

Despite a mostly Republican Board of Supervisors, Loudoun County often tilts Democratic, the Post noted, with 55 percent of voters picking Hillary Clinton in 2016.

