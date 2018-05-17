Most underrated travel spots in every state Alabama: The Alabama Booksmith, Birmingham: The Alabama Booksmith is an independent bookstore located in Birmingham with its claim to fame that every book is signed by its author. For readers, it could be a great place to spend your time and money. Founded over 25 years ago, the store originally carried only used books but now carries new books, fine limited editions, new and used signed first editions and classic titles The store also hosts a variety of literary events throughout the month. It’s free to visit, but a book will cost you. 01 / 50 Alabama: The Alabama Booksmith, Birmingham: The Alabama Booksmith is an independent bookstore located in Birmingham with its claim to fame that every book is signed by its author. For readers, it could be a great place to spend your time and money. Founded over 25 years ago, the store originally carried only used books but now carries new books, fine limited editions, new and used signed first editions and classic titles The store also hosts a variety of literary events throughout the month. It’s free to visit, but a book will cost you. 01 / 50

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Straying off the beaten path provides a unique travel experience you can’t get by following an itinerary. Whether your favorite travel destinations consist of a beach, the mountains or the most beautiful city in the world, looking beyond the obvious tourist attractions gets you up close and personal with the people and places that make your trip memorable. To help you out, GoBankingRates.com has put together a list of America's most underrated travel spots.

Click through to find travel destinations you’ve never heard of that are worth checking out. You're guaranteed to find something new and maybe a bit odd, like a prison rodeo or a festival devoted to a piece of Sputnik that landed in Wisconsin.

Looking for more tourist traps worth the money? Take a look through the gallery below:

20 tourist traps worth the trip Pike Place Market — Seattle (Cost to fly: $266): Seattle can be one of the most expensive U.S. tourist destinations, but Travel + Leisure makes a case for Pike Place by arguing it defines Seattle tourism. One of the oldest continuously operating farmers markets in the country, the multilevel space is a sensory overload of smells, tastes and sights with over 500 shops, restaurants and vendors. Famous for flying fish, the "almost" first Starbucks and a plethora of fresh eats, the iconic market is simply a must for foodies. Entrance to the market is free, and group tours start at $15 and up depending on the level of the tour. 01 / 20 Pike Place Market — Seattle (Cost to fly: $266): Seattle can be one of the most expensive U.S. tourist destinations, but Travel + Leisure makes a case for Pike Place by arguing it defines Seattle tourism. One of the oldest continuously operating farmers markets in the country, the multilevel space is a sensory overload of smells, tastes and sights with over 500 shops, restaurants and vendors. Famous for flying fish, the "almost" first Starbucks and a plethora of fresh eats, the iconic market is simply a must for foodies. Entrance to the market is free, and group tours start at $15 and up depending on the level of the tour. 01 / 20

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com