The best luggage of 2018

Travel season never stops, which means you always need some trusted luggage when you're on the go.

Whether by plane, train, boat, car, bus or horse and buggy, you also have to get your stuff there with you. That means hauling bags across airports, shoving them into cargo bins and re-arranging bags to make everything fit.

But it's not all travel doom and gloom, below is a list of the best luggage bags and accessories that we tested along with some other popular picks that will have you traveling practically, stylishly and comfortably — until you hit airport security lines, of course.

1. The best checked luggage bag we tested: Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 29" Expandable Spinner Suiter

Travelpro's Platinum Magna 2 is the best suitcase to invest in right now. It’s made well enough that it’ll survive years of vacations, trips back and forth from university, or extended business travel.

The 29-inch design offers 137 liters of packing space, which was more than adequate to house all of the items we packed into it during testing. Its rugged Cordura exterior ensures it'll come out of your plane's cargo hold in one piece, no worse for wear.

There are also plenty of pockets to fit and house your every need on both the interior and exterior of the bag, while the bag itself is expandable, too. You should know that while this suitcase does come in a couple of different colors, it’s not the most stylish bag. For something a little more fashionable, check out The Large AWAY Travel Suitcase or the Briggs & Riley Large Expandable Spinner.

Get the Travelpro Platnum Magna Expandable Spinner Suiter on Amazon for $339.99

2. The best hard-sided checked bag we tested: The Large AWAY Travel Suitcase

AWAY bag

If you're looking for a new hard-sided suitcase to take on your next adventure, we think that The Large AWAY Travel Suitcase is a great option. Its tough yet flexible polycarbonate outer shell is available in a wide variety of colors and—with its textured, matte finish—is less susceptible to picking up scuffs and dirt than other hard-sided suitcases that we considered or tested.

There aren't any pockets on the outside of this suitcase, but the roomy interior features several mesh pockets and a clip-in compression panel that'll help you keep your belongings organized while you're on the road. As your trip wears on, you'll be able to separate your dirty clothes from your clean stuff using the suitcase's included laundry bag. And once everything you want to take with you is safely packed away, you can secure your belongings with the built-in combination lock.

Our only real beef with The Large AWAY Travel Suitcase is that its wheels didn't always track well on rough terrain, but this isn't a serious enough issue to keep us from recommending it.

Get the Large AWAY Travel Suitcase for $295

3. The best wheeled carry-on bag we tested: Samsonite MightLight 2 21" Spinner

The Samsonite MightLight 2 is the best carry-on bag of the moment. Despite the bag's total dimensions, the carry handle op top compressed down far enough that I was able to fit it into our sizing device, wheels and all—and what wheels they are.

The bag's wheels are strong enough to handle tough surfaces with ease and it's also easy to maneuver, with plenty of handles for carrying. And as for pockets, there is plenty of space for all your carry-on needs, plus clothes and other smaller items plus a TSA-approved lock to seal the main compartment.

The only real complaint about this bag is that when not in use, it can’t be compressed down for storage. If that’s a deal breaker, check out our pick for Best Soft-Sided Carry-On.

Get the Samsonite MightLight Spinner on Amazon for $132.32

4. The best soft-sided carry-on bag we tested: Tom Bihn Aeronaut 45

Tom Binh

The Aeronaut 45 is small enough to fit easily into an overhead compartment and can be compressed to make it even smaller for storage. It has waterproof zippers and comes in two different fabrics that will wear tough or stay cleaner in a variety of colors.

The frameless Aeronaut 45 feels featherlight compared to a spinner. Tom Bihn equipped the bag with handles, backpack straps and the ability to attach a shoulder strap for all modes of transportation.

And in terms of compartments, the bag has a big main compartment that allows for organization in any way you choose and smaller ones on either end of the bag with tiny compartments in them.

Get the Tom Binh Aeronaut for $295

5. One of our favorite hard-shell carry-ons: The AWAY Carry-On

AWAY Carry On

While we haven't tested AWAY's The Carry-On yes, people are obsessed with it. We did test AWAY's checked luggage and it won our best hardshell suitcase, so we know they make great stuff.

It even comes in millennial pink, which is a popular color for the bag.

Get the AWAY Carry-On for $225

6. One of our favorite luxury checked bags: The Tumi Alpha 2 Carry On

Tumi

The Tumi Alpha 2 Carry On is a bag we have not tested, but is one we like for those who are willing to spring for a higher-end bag. The Tumi is a popular bag and has plenty of space and features to back up its price tag.

Get the Tumi Alpha 2 for $625

7. The best packing cubes for travelers who need every inch: eBags Six-Piece Packing Cube Value Set

eBags

This set of six packing cubes from eBags is a great choice for anyone looking to organize the contents of their suitcase or carry-on.

For just under $50, you get a number of different-sized cubes for different items that allow you to organize with ease.

The cubes are made of lightweight nylon and boast durable, fully finished interior seams, along with YKK zippers that open and close easily. eBags also sells similar cubes in a sets of three and four, in case you usually have more or less stuff to pack.

Get the eBags Packing Cubes on Amazon for $49.98

8. The best luggage scales for travelers to pre-weigh bags: Dr. Meter Digital Luggage Scale

Dr. Meter

The Dr. Meter Digital Luggage Scale is our pick for the best luggage scale, and it wins on a number of fronts. Most importantly, it was able to accurately measure all of the weights we threw at it to within a few decimal places, and it can do so in either pounds or kilograms. It comes with a bright and easy-to-read backlit display, its buttons are well placed, and its aluminum and plastic body feels tough enough to provide years of service. Since it only weighs 3.25 ounces, you’ll never even notice that you have it with you until it comes time to put it to use.

To use it, you simply turn it on, attach it to the handle of your luggage, and lift. Easy. Once it obtains a solid reading, the measurement shows up solidly on the display.

Get the Dr. Meter Digital Luggage Scale on Amazon for $8.99

