CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A federal judge again sided with plaintiffs in a "motor voter" registration state, giving the state about a month and a half to implement a fix that makes it compliant with the National Voter Registration Act.

According to a judgment signed Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety has 45 days to "permit simultaneous voter registration with online driver's license renewal and change-of-address transactions."

The Texas Attorney General's office has informed the Texas Civil Rights Project that the state plans to appeal, said Zenén Jaimes Pérez, the group's spokesman.

Customers who are renewing their license or changing their address would be asked questions like "Would you like to register to vote?" and if they'd like to update their voter registration, according to the document.

The judgment also directs the state to develop a public education plan within two weeks, as previously recommended by plaintiffs. Once all parties agree to the plan, it should be implemented within 45 days, the order states.

The plan should use tools such as television, radio, social media and state websites "to inform and educate the public on how this Judgment changes the voter registration process for online driver's license renewal and change-of-address applications."

"We are elated that the Chief Judge granted our proposed solution. 25 years ago, Congress passed the NVRA to get more people registered to vote; it's long past time for the State to stop wasting time and resources defending its unlawful violation of this pivotal voting rights law," Beth Stevens, voting rights director for the Texas Civil Rights Project, said in a statement Monday.

"We urge State officials to come to the table and work with us to implement the court's plan which will ensure that not one single voter loses their opportunity to vote."

Parties in the case had until May 17 to submit proposals that make the state compliant with the National Voter Registration Act, as ordered by the judge.

"Plaintiffs submitted a proposed judgment," Garcia wrote in his order. "Defendants submitted broad objections to the Court's prior rulings and Plaintiffs' proposed judgment but did not submit an alternative to Plaintiffs' proposed form of judgment."

In their filing last week, the state maintained that if a judgment must be issued, it should "be narrowly tailor[ed]" and show “adequate sensitivity to the principles of federalism.”

The judgment comes ahead of the May 22 runoff election. In Congressional District 27, there's also a special election scheduled for June 30.

