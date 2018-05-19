Two young girls say a prayer over bibles and candles places out Friday evening during a vigil at Texas First Bank in Santa Fe Texas for the victims of the shooting at Santa Fe High School that left 10 dead Friday, May 18, 2018.

COURTNEY SACCO/CALLER-TIMES/TODAY NETWORK

SANTA FE, Texas — Authorities on Saturday allowed small groups of students back inside the Texas high school here to gather their belongings the day after they were forced to flee for their lives as a gunman carried out a deadly school shooting.

The students were being ushered in small groups of no larger than 10 throughout the afternoon and a little more than 24 hours after police say the suspect, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, opened fire, killing 10 and injuring 13 others at Santa Fe High School. As students came back to their school — now a crime scene — investigators tried to piece together what led the shooter to turn on his fellow students.

This community is about 30 miles south of Houston, part of a region that is still picking itself up after being battered by Hurricane Harvey eight months ago, said U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas.

"We got a hurting community," Weber said. "We're going to get through this. We will once again laugh. It'll be awhile, but we will get through this."

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, the county's highest elected official, said Saturday that police officers who arrived on the scene exchanged “a lot of firepower” with the suspect before he finally surrendered. The gunman left behind what appeared to be crudely made explosives at the crime scene — none of which detonated.

Henry said the material included a pressure cooker with an alarm clock and nails inside and carbon dioxide canisters. But he said the canisters had no detonation device and the pressure cooker had no explosive material.

The suspect's lawyer says he's cooperating with authorities.

"Obviously this is a tough situation," Nicholas Poehl told the Houston Chronicle. "He's in difficult circumstances. He's behaving consistently with that."

Some of the injured are still healing from bullet wounds and facing surgery; others are getting ready to attend funeral services for slain classmates. Friday's rampage was the worst mass school shooting since the spree at a high school in Parkland, Fla., in February, which left 17 dead, and the worst in Texas since a sniper killed 16 people and injured 31 from atop of the clock tower at the University of Texas at Austin in 1966.

Pagourtzis was taken into custody after the attack on charges of capital murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer. Authorities say they do not have a motive, but Pagourtzis confessed to the shooting, admitting to officers he targeted students he didn't like and wanted his story told, court records show.

Republican Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, a former federal prosecutor who heads the House Homeland Security Committee, said Pagourtzis "sort of fell to the ground and surrendered" to police.

The continued investigation into the teen is likely to center on the electronic trail Pagourtzis left on his computer and cellphone and what he tells investigators.

School shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas In this image taken from video, law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, in Santa Fe, Texas. 01 / 04 In this image taken from video, law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, in Santa Fe, Texas. 01 / 04

A coldblooded killer described as yelling "surprise!" before opening fire differed from the portrait painted by fellow students who knew the suspect. Pagourtzis was described as quiet and an athlete, but few thought the student was capable of such violence.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said unlike suspects in other recent high-profile attacks, investigators have yet to identify any red flags that could have signaled what Pagourtzis had planned. The only obvious clues were left on his social media pages, where he posted a photo of a firearm and a T-shirt that read "born to kill."

More: What we know about the Texas Santa Fe High School shooting victims

More: Texas school shooting suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis hid firearms under long coat

Several blood drives were planned for Saturday to help those injured as well as vigils throughout the region to mourn the dead. The shooting is likely to reignite a debate on gun regulations, coming just three months after the Parkland shooting, which sparked national rallies and protests.

Organizers with March for our Lives, the student-led movement spawned from the Parkland shooting, announced members would be traveling to Santa Fe this weekend to meet with survivors and offer support.

At a Friday night vigil for the victims, several hundred people showed up to light candles, hug and support one another. Erin Werner, 17, there with her mother, Marisa Werner, said it was important to attend.

"You don't hide away when stuff like this happens," she said. "The intent was to strike fear into people, but you don't let that stop you."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com