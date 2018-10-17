Tara Reid attends the premiere of Lionsgate's 'Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween,' on Monday, in Los Angeles.

Tara Reid is clearing up what happened on her Delta flight Monday afternoon, an incident that forced her to travel on a different flight with her 3-month-old support dog.

In a lengthy statement posted on her Instagram Wednesday, the "Sharknado" star says reports that she was kicked off the flight are "completely false."

Reid explains that after refusing to place her dog in the overhead bins or belly of the plane, she "gracefully declined and deboarded the plane on my own accord."

She described the "ridiculous request" to place her pup in an overhead bin as "absurd," referencing the dog who died earlier this year after being placed in an overhead bin.

Reid also called out TMZ, who was the first to report on the incident with a video of Reid and her dog leaving the plane.

"I don't appreciate the false reporting from TMZ adding to false claims about what truly went on," she wrote. "I'd also like to deny the last statement stating that they had reached out to my rep for comment, that is also false NO one person from my team has ever received a call nor any communication from any media news outlets for comment."

Reid's representative confirmed to USA TODAY Monday that the actress was the person removed from the flight but declined to comment further.

Without providing details about what triggered the incident, a Delta spokesperson issued a statement Monday saying, "Delta flight 613 from Los Angeles to New York JFK-International returned to the gate, prior to takeoff, due to a customer disturbance on board."

"Delta apologizes to the remaining customers for the inconvenience and appreciates their patience as the situation was resolved," the airline's statement continued, adding that "the flight redeparted for New York following a short delay."

