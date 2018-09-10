One of the men suspected of poisoning a former Russian spy and his daughter in the United Kingdom with a nerve agent is a military doctor who works for Russia's intelligence agency GRU, the Bellingcat investigative website claimed in a new report.

Dr. Alexander Yevgenyevich Mishkin, 39, used the alias "Alexander Petrov" when he traveled to Salisbury, England, in March for an attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, according to Bellingcat. The website said it identified Mishkin through forensic evidence and witness testimony in St. Petersburg and in his home village of Loyga, in northern Russia. Mishkin graduated from one of Russia’s elite military medical academies and trained as a doctor for the Russian naval armed forces.

Until 2014, Mishkin’s registered home address in Moscow was Khoroshevskoe Shosse 76B, the same address as GRU headquarters, Bellingcat said in its report. It claimed that Mishkin was recruited into the GRU while at medical school and went on to make several trips to Ukraine, including during the height of violent unrest there in 2013.

A previous investigation by Bellingcat, founded by British citizen journalist Eliot Higgins, concluded the other undercover Russian intelligence officer suspected of poisoning the Skripals in Salisbury used the alias "Ruslan Boshirov." He is in fact a decorated Russian agent named Anatoliy Chepiga, according to Bellingcat. Chepiga is a GRU colonel and the recipient of Russia’s highest state award for military service.

Bellingcat said it used databases, passport information, facial recognition technology and the suspects' digital footprints to establish and analyze their identities.

The Skripals were sickened by a Soviet-made nerve agent. They survived after a lengthy hospital stay. But the nerve agent killed a British woman and sickened her partner. British police think the couple was exposed to the substance in June from traces in the bottle that had contained the Novichok nerve agent used to poison the Skripals months earlier. The British government believes the attack was likely approved at the highest levels of the Russia government, an allegation strongly rejected by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia has also rejected Bellingcat's findings.

President Donald Trump's administration has sanctioned Russia over its alleged role in the affair. The White House has claimed that by using lethal chemical or biological weapons against its own nationals, Russia violated the U.S. Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991. Russia disputes this, too.

