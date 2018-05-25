The first named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season has formed, the National Hurricane Center said.

Subtropical Storm Alberto formed Friday morning and is located east of the Yucatan Peninsula.

The storm will dump heavy rain across much of the southeastern United States through Memorial Day weekend.

The storm is forecast to bring between six and 12 inches of rain to the Northwest Florida area, and there is the possibility of 12 to 24 inches of rain in some areas, the National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama, said.

A flash flood watch has been issued for every coastal county in the Mobile office's jurisdiction — an area that includes Escambia and Santa Rosa counties and stretches from Northwest Florida to Mississippi — beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday and running to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A flash flood watch means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

"We cannot rule out the possibility of this system becoming a hurricane before it makes landfall sometime on Monday or Monday evening," according to AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Kottlowski.

A subtropical storm has characteristics of both a tropical and non-tropical storm. Many times subtropical storms transform into true tropical storms or hurricanes.

Contributing: The Pensacola News Journal

