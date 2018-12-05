After being uninvited from a Town & Country event this week when the magazine told her former president Bill Clinton RSVP'd, Monica Lewisnky wrote she's "still stuck in the cocoon of 1998," in an essay published Friday in Vanity Fair.

The anti-bully activist opened up about her snub from the event and explained how Town & Country told her they did not want her presence to distract from its annual philanthropy summit.

Lewinsky had planned on attending the event that would feature speakers such as the student survivors of the Parkland, Fla., massacre and Lin-Manuel Miranda. But after RSVP'ing herself, she got a call last Friday about "a problem."

"'Let me guess — have I been uninvited?' I asked the woman who works with me on press communication, feeling that old, familiar pang in my gut," Lewinsky wrote, adding, "I had been to this rodeo many times before" after finding out Clinton was attending an event.

Lewinsky wasn't uninvited right away. She and representatives for Town & Country tried to work out a plan for her to still attend the event in some capacity, she said.

Clinton was slated to give opening remarks and introduce students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Lewinsky, though disappointed she'd miss the Parkland activists, suggested she could arrive 30 minutes after Clinton's speech, when he'd have already left the event.

"Let me be clear: given the fact that Bill Clinton was going to be on hand, I had no interest in watching his opening remarks. (I imagine the feeling was mutual.)," Lewinsky wrote.

Lewinsky said Town & Country reps didn't think that proposal would work, and instead said she could attend a lunch.

"It was lunch, or nothing," Lewinsky wrote. Town & Country didn't want the message of the event to be "Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky . . . in the same room. Even though, we wouldn’t be," Lewinsky wrote.

"It was quite clear. My hosts wanted to put me in a position that made the event so unappealing that I would decline — and their social problem would be solved," she continued. The publication offered her to write an article for the magazine, which Lewinsky called "a consolation prize."

On Wednesday, the day of the event, Lewinsky took to Twitter, calling out the disinvitation without naming Town & Country. After HuffPost reported Town & Country was the unnamed publication, the magazine tweeted an apology to Lewinsky on Thursday.

dear world:

please don't invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and --then after i've accepted-- uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited.

it's 2018.

emily post would def not approve.

✌🏼Me — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) May 9, 2018

p.s. ...and definitely, please don't try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag. — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) May 9, 2018

We apologize to Ms. Lewinsky and regret the way the situation was handled. — TOWN&COUNTRY (@TandCmag) May 10, 2018

While Lewinsky acknowledged that situation "was a minor social dis," she said it highlights larger problems of power dynamics for women. "What happened to me happens daily to millions of people in myriad ways — especially women. And, especially women who have been marginalized in society."

"At this moment in time, the notion that I would be so casually discarded seems backwards and patently absurd," she added, citing the Me Too movement.

