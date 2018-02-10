Stormy Daniels isn't holding back. 

In her new book, "Full Disclosure," out Tuesday, the porn star and director details her upbringing and rise to fame and gives a window into the thought process behind her decision to come forward about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump. 

Daniels alleges that in 2006, she had a consensual encounter with Trump, months after Melania Trump gave birth to the couple's son, Barron. Her story, which went public earlier this year, has created more drama for the president and ultimately led to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleading guilty to charges of violating campaign finance laws through "hush" payments to Daniels and other women who claimed they've had affairs with Trump.

Though it's a driving force, the affair is just one such event Daniels' book explores.

Coming forward

Daniels said she debated for months throughout the 2016 presidential election about whether to come forward about her alleged affair with Trump.

“It was important to me that I go to a reputable, impartial news source when I first set the record straight about Donald Trump’s personal attorney repeatedly trying to get me to lie about a sexual encounter I had with the president in 2006,” Daniels wrote.

However, Daniels said she almost didn't have a choice. In 2011, In Touch magazine contacted her with "80 percent of the details" of her story.

“I agreed to do an interview, which I did over the phone," Daniels wrote. "I talked about Trump’s promise to get me on 'The Apprentice' but left out this plan to help me once I was on the show.”

Around that time, Daniels said she and her infant daughter were threatened by a man who approached her in a Las Vegas parking lot. After deciding to keep that incident secret, Daniels said, "In Touch disappeared on me.” A friend later told her Cohen had "threatened" the magazine into dropping the story.

“I gave up contacting (In Touch), because part of me was actually relieved," she wrote. "Fifteen grand wasn’t enough money to ruin my life.”

Childhood trauma

As a child in Louisiana, Daniels said she experienced repeated sexual abuse by the neighbor of a friend. Daniels wrote she believed she was protecting her friend by letting the man abuse her instead, though she suspected her friend was a victim as well.

“It’s part of why I never sought help from an adult to stop the abuse," Daniels wrote. "I thought that would just affirm what people thought about me.”

When her friend came forward with the abuse in middle school, Daniels told a guidance counselor about her experience. The counselor didn’t believe her because Daniels was “fine” and accused her of lying.

“I hesitated to even share this here because I know how quickly my truth will be used against me by people who want to prove that woman involved in the adult entertainment business are all ‘damaged,’” Daniels wrote.

How she kept Trump in line

During the 11 months she was in contact with Trump, Daniels said she routinely teased him about his appearance to keep him "in check."

The first time they met, in Lake Tahoe, it was the hair. Daniels said Trump called it his "trademark."

“I know,” he said with a smile. "It’s ridiculous. Come on. First of all, I have a mirror. Second of all, I have had every celebrity stylist – even Paul Mitchell himself – wanting to give me a makeover. I could have whatever. I could basically have a head transplant if I wanted, okay?”

Another time, it was the eyebrows.

“You gotta trim that stuff," Daniels told him. "They’re out of control. You look like a Muppet.”

She wrote that Trump laughed it off every time and seemed to get a kick out of it.

The call with Hillary Clinton and 'the plan'

Daniels said she was once present when Trump got a call from Hillary Clinton, who was in the midst of campaigning to be the Democratic presidential nominee for the 2008 election.

Trump “had a whole conversation about the race, repeatedly mentioning ‘our plan,’” Daniels wrote.

Once Trump announced his candidacy for 2016, Daniels believed he was a "stalking horse" for Clinton, "just in the race to make it easier for her to win."

“I didn’t put it past either of them,” Daniels wrote.

Her 'crazy respect' for Meghan McCain

In April, Daniels appeared on "The View" to discuss her allegations. She said she could tell Meghan McCain, the "resident conservative" and daughter of Sen. John McCain, wasn't sold on her story, and admired that McCain pushed back. 

"It seems like a publicity stunt on some level," McCain said to Daniels on the show.

Daniels said she was "grateful" to McCain for being honest.

“She wanted to know the answer to something that bothered her, she was told not to, and she did it anyway," Daniels wrote. "I gave her my answer, and she listened. She sat there, open-minded, and she was a big enough person to accept my answer.”

